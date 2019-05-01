There have been a few standout performances already with a couple of guys already getting promoted. Here's how everyone's doing so far.

The pro baseball season is right around a month old, which means the horde of former Gamecocks scattered throughout the different baseball ranks are now entrenched in their seasons.

Jackie Bradley Jr. is the Boston Red Sox's everyday centerfielder, slashing .148/.224/.182 this season with five RBI and three doubles.

Sam Dyson is maintaining his role as a reliever for the San Fransisco Giants with a 1.06 WHIP and 3.38 ERA out of the bullpen this season. He's 1-0 with a save and three holds.

Coming off Tommy John surgery last spring, Jordan Montgomery is still on the 60-day injured list and expected back to the Yankees's pitching staff sometime in the middle of the season.

Whit Merrifield is arguably the best player on the Kansas City Royals' roster, hitting .288/.346/.483 with four homers. He also set the franchise record with a 31-game hit streak earlier this season.

Justin Smoak is hitting .264/.385/.462 with five homers this season for the Toronto Blue Jays and currently leads the team with 18 RBI.

After starting the season on the injured list for the Boston Red Sox, Steve Pearce is playing sparingly but hitting .103/.167/.128 with one RBI.

Christian Walker is off to the best start of any former Gamecock in the bigs, hitting .307/.381/.614 for the Arizona Diamondbacks with seven homers and 10 doubles.

In his first season starting in the majors, Grayson Greiner is hitting .222 and slugging .375 with nine RBI for the Detroit Tigers. After hitting his first-career homer earlier this month, he now has three on the year.

Tyler Webb started the year in the minors but has been up with the St. Louis Cardinals since April 7. Since getting to the bigs this year he's made nine relief appearances and has a 7.11 ERA and 1.11 WHIP.

Triple A

Max Schrock is hitting .254/.376/.324 this year for the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis) with five RBI and is hitting .250 over his last 10 games.

After being traded in the offseason, Peter Mooney is hitting .275 and slugging .478 for the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado) with seven RBI and has scored 14 runs.

Taylor Widener hasn't had the start he wanted this year, going 1-2 with a 10.03 ERA in his first six starts this season. He's picked up 20 strikeouts but carries a 2.06 WHIP for the Reno Aces (Arizona).

Double-A

Kyle Martin is on the seven-day injured list for the Reading Fightin' Phils (Philadelphia) and hasn't played this year.

Jack Wynkoop is 2-3 this season with a 3.54 ERA for the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado). He's started five games with one complete game and has a 1.25 WHIP.

Continuing his meteoric ascent in the minors, Wil Crowe is already 3-0 with a 0.96 ERA and 0.86 WHIP for the Harrisburg Senators (Washington) and is averaging five strikeouts a start.

Tyler Johnson hasn't pitched yet after getting promoted to the Birmingham Barons (White Sox). He's currently on the injured list to start the year.

Tanner English is hitting .262/.357/.361 with a homer and six RBI for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Minnesota).

After being involved in a trade this offseason, Dom Thompson-Williams is excelling in his new organization. He's hitting .2609 and slugging .416 for the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle) with three homers and double digit RBI.

Braden Webb is 1-3 with a 6.28 ERA in five appearances (four starts) this season for the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee). He has a 1.74 WHIP.

Single-A

Joel Seddon is 1-0 in four relief appearances for the Stockton Ports (Oakland) with a 3.86 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 11 strikeouts.

Also with the Stockton Ports (Oakland), Jonah Bride is slashing .143/.290/.286 with two home runs and nine RBI.

John Parke is 1-1 with a 4.56 ERA for the Winston Salem Dash (White Sox). In five starts, he has a 1.40 WHIP.

John Reagan is active but hasn't pitched this season for the Vermont Lake Monsters (Oakland).

After getting promoted to the Kannapolis Intimidators (White Sox) earlier this month, Alex Destino is hitting .100/.250/.100 in three games since the move, and is slashing .244/.340/.317 with three doubles total this season.

Clarke Schmidt continues to impress in his first full season back from Tommy John surgery, starting 1-1 with a 3.97 ERA in 22.2 innings. He has 25 strikeouts already with a 1.54 WHIP.

Eddy Demurias has made seven appearances for the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati) with an 8.36 ERA and a 2.07 WHIP. He has 16 strikeouts in 14 innings.

Coming off a brief injured list stint, LT Tolbert was promoted to the Visalia Rawhide (Arizona) and is hitting .300/.417/.400 since then. This year he's hitting .310 with 12 RBI.

Adam Hill is 2-1 with a 3.12 ERA this season for the Wisconsin Timber-Rattlers (Milwaukee) with a 1.33 WHIP. His last outing he went six shutout innings with eight strikeouts.

Carlos Cortes is hitting .232/.289/.317 this season with the St. Lucie Mets (Mets) with 11 RBI and a home run. He's hitting .263 with seven RBI his last 10 games.

Making his pro debut this week, Cody Morris threw four perfect innings with five strikeouts. He's currently pitching for Lake County Captains (Cleveland).

Madison Stokes is hitting .298/.326/.512 with three homers and 13 RBI for the Clearwater Threshers (Philadelphia).

DC Arendas signed a minor league deal this offseason and is hitting .189/.404/.324 with a homer for the Burlington Bees (Angels).

Players not currently on a roster: Gene Cone, Marcus Mooney, Michael Roth (retired), Bryan Harper