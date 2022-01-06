Gamecocks in the pros: NBA, G League and abroad

The Gamecocks currently have two alums in the NBA getting their shots and playing good minutes for their respective teams but there are plenty abroad making waves.

The NBA and European leagues are in full swing right now and with it, a handful of Gamecocks are getting opportunities both in the NBA and international leagues across the world.

Hassani Gravett is getting extended run in the NBA with the Orlando Magic, playing in eight games so far with three starts. In 21.4 minutes per game the former Sixth Man of the Year in the SEC is averaging 6.3 points on 47.4 percent shooting (42.3 percent from three) with 2.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 turnovers per game.

One of Gravett’s Final Four teammates Chris Silva is also earning another shot in the NBA with a familiar team. He rejoined the Miami Heat recently and has played in four games, averaging 5.3 points, 4.8 rebounds in 12 minutes per game. He’s shooting 58.3 percent from the field.

PJ Dozier only played in 18 games this year for the Denver Nuggets after a serious ACL injury early in the season. In those 18 games he averaged 5.4 points on 36.4 percent shooting (31.3 percent from three) with 3.5 rebounds per game.

AJ Lawson is currently in the G League with the Atlanta Hawks affiliate the College Park Skyhawks. Per his NBA G League page he’s played in one game. In it he played 34 minutes, scored seven points on 3-for-7 shooting with 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Sindarius Thornwell is playing in Europe currently in the German BBL with Ratiopharm Ulm where he’s averaging 11.6 points on 53.1 percent shooting (53.6 percent from three) with 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Another member of the Final Four team, Maik Kotsar is also playing in Germany with the Hamburg Towers. In 20 games this season he’s started seven games and averaging 13.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He’s shooting 61.7 percent from the field.

Dominique Archie is playing for Pau-Orthez in the French Jeep Elite league where he’s averaging 7.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 14 games. He’s shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from three.

Michael Carrera is playing in the Spanish LEB Gold league for Forca Lleida CE and having a great season. He’s averaging 18.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game on 48.1 percent shooting and 27.8 percent from three.

After spending one season at South Carolina as a graduate transfer, Micaiah Henry is playing in the Spanish LEB Silver league with CP La Roda where he’s averaging 6.5 points and 4.9 rebounds in eight games.

Renaldo Balkman has played in two games for Real Esteli in Nicaragua and has averaged 19.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in limited action. Jondre Jefferson played in one game this year for Nacional de Montevideo in Uruguay and put up 11 points and nine boards.

Mindaugas Kacinas is playing for Rio Breogan in the Spanish ACB league. He’s played in 12 games averaging 3.4 points, 1.83 rebounds and is shooting 48.4 percent shooting.

Brian Bowen—who spent time at South Carolina but never played in a game—has played in 12 games for the Iowa Wolves (Minnesota G League team) and averaging 16.2 points and 10 rebounds per game on 44 percent shooting.