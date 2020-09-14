A’ja Wilson put the bow on her MVP candidacy with a clutch jumper in the last minute against Seattle that proved to be the final margin. That win also gave Las Vegas the top overall seed and the coveted double bye. The playoffs are reseeded each round, adding value to the top seed. Wilson will be joined in the playoffs by Te’a Cooper (Los Angeles) and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (Minnesota), who got single byes and will begin playing on Thursday. Alaina Coates (Washington) will play Tuesday night. The first two rounds are single elimination, and then the semifinals and finals are best of five.

The WNBA wrapped up the regular season Sunday, but several former Gamecocks are still in the Wubble, preparing for the playoffs.

Atlanta Dream

Kaela Davis

Wednesday vs Chicago (97-89 win): DNP-CD

Friday vs Connecticut (82-75 win): DNP-CD

Sunday vs Washington 85-78 loss): DNP-CD

Season: 2 games, 1 minute in each game, no stats

Notes: Davis finished the season with five consecutive DNP-CDs and only played in two of eight games. It was a tough situation for Davis. She joined Atlanta two-thirds of the way through the season, her arrival came the same time as the league-wide two-day shutdown, and with games every other day there was little practice time to learn her new team. She did outlast her initial 7-day contract, and her best hope is she showed something for next season.

Up next: Season over.

Dallas Wings

Allisha Gray

Wednesday vs Seattle (107-95 loss): 33 minutes (S), 17 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists

Friday vs Chicago (95-88 loss): DNP - Knee injury

Sunday vs New York 82-79 win): DNP - Knee injury

Season: 20 games (14 starts), 26.2 minutes, 13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals

Tyasha Harris

Wednesday vs Seattle (107-95 loss): 19 minutes, 10 points, 5 assists

Friday vs Chicago (95-88 loss): 32 minutes (S), 8 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds

Sunday vs New York 82-79 win): 30 minutes (S), 10 points, 5 assists

Season: 21 games (3 starts), 19.6 minutes, 2.8 assists, 1.2 rebounds

Notes: Dallas limped toward the end of the season - literally - and was overtaken for the final playoff spot by Washington. At one point Sunday the Wings only had six available players. Harris was much better in her second and third starts of the season than her first, but if anything, the two games Gray missed reinforced how much value she has not only as another scorer, but a facilitator that keeps the Wings flowing on both ends of the court. Harris had steady, though not spectacular numbers, and she could be the full-time starter next season.

Up next: Season over.

Indiana Fever

Tiffany Mitchell

Tuesday vs Las Vegas (92-86 loss): 22 minutes, 5 points, 3 assists

Thursday vs New York (85-75 win): 23 minutes, 11 points, 5 rebounds

Saturday vs Minnesota (98-86 loss): 18 minutes, 14 points, 3 assists

Season: 19 games (11 starts), 26.4 minutes, 12.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists

Notes: Mitchell’s numbers dipped a little following a wrist injury that cost her three games (she came off the bench following the injury). She still led the league in free throw percentage (95.1%) and finished as the Fever’s second-leading scorer and posted career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists.

Up next: Season over.

Las Vegas Aces

A’ja Wilson

Tuesday vs Indiana (92-86 win): 35 minutes (S), 22 points, 16 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 assists, 2 steals

Thursday vs Minnesota (104-89): 35 minutes (S), 20 points, 5 rebounds, 4 blocks, 4 assists

Saturday vs Los Angeles (84-70 win): 28 minutes, 19 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals

Sunday vs Seattle (86-84 win): 30 minutes (S), 23 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 assists, 2 steals

Season: 22 games (22 starts), 31.7 minutes, 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals

Notes: Wilson finished second in the league in scoring, second in efficiency, and sixth in rebounding. She led the league in blocks and in free throws made and attempted. She was also 11th in steals. She was the best player on the best team. In any blind comparison of performance she’d be the favorite to win the MVP and possible Defensive Player of the Year.

Up next: Sleep and “How to Get Away With Murder,” Wilson said after Sunday’s win. The Aces are off until Sunday.

Los Angeles Sparks

Te’a Cooper

Tuesday vs New York (96-70 win): 32 minutes (S), 15 points, 3 assists

Thursday vs Washington (80-72 loss): 21 minutes (S), 7 points

Saturday vs Las Vegas (84-70 loss): 22 minutes (S), 3 points, 3 assists

Season: 20 games (3 starts), 17.3 minutes, 7.0 points, 2.0 assists

Notes: Cooper was forced into the starting lineup due to injuries this week. For one game it worked, but Cooper struggled in the two season-ending losses. She is much more effective off the bench.

Up next: In the span of the week, the Sparks went from playing for the double-bye to a slumping three seed with question marks about their ability to compete with top teams.

Minnesota Lynx

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan

Tuesday vs Washington (89-86 loss): 10 minutes, assist

Thursday vs Las Vegas (104-89 loss): 10 minutes, 4 points, 4 rebounds

Saturday vs Indiana (98-86 win): 9 minutes, 3 rebounds

Season: 21 games, 11.1 minutes, 3.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 42.4% from three

Notes: The Lynx probably wanted more from Herbert Harrigan this season, but they knew she was a project. She rebounded and blocked shots well in limited minutes, and she shot extremely well from three.

Up next: The Lynx got the four seed and a single bye. Cheryl Reeve deserves Coach of the Year consideration for dealing with all the roster turmoil the Lynx had this season.

Washington Mystics

Alaina Coates

Tuesday vs Minnesota (89-86 win): DNP-CD

Thursday vs Los Angeles (80-72 win): 12 minutes, 4 points, 5 rebounds

Saturday vs New York (75-58 win): 17 minutes, 6 points, 4 rebounds

Sundays vs Atlanta (85-78 win): 3 minutes, 2 points, rebound

Season: 19 games, 10.2 minutes, 2.5 points, 2.8 rebounds

Notes: Coates had a handful of big games, although her playing time fluctuated all season.

Up next: Washington barely snuck into the playoffs, and will play Phoenix on Tuesday.