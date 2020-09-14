Gamecocks in the Pros: WNBA Regular Season Recap
The WNBA wrapped up the regular season Sunday, but several former Gamecocks are still in the Wubble, preparing for the playoffs.
A’ja Wilson put the bow on her MVP candidacy with a clutch jumper in the last minute against Seattle that proved to be the final margin. That win also gave Las Vegas the top overall seed and the coveted double bye. The playoffs are reseeded each round, adding value to the top seed. Wilson will be joined in the playoffs by Te’a Cooper (Los Angeles) and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (Minnesota), who got single byes and will begin playing on Thursday. Alaina Coates (Washington) will play Tuesday night. The first two rounds are single elimination, and then the semifinals and finals are best of five.
Atlanta Dream
Kaela Davis
Wednesday vs Chicago (97-89 win): DNP-CD
Friday vs Connecticut (82-75 win): DNP-CD
Sunday vs Washington 85-78 loss): DNP-CD
Season: 2 games, 1 minute in each game, no stats
Notes: Davis finished the season with five consecutive DNP-CDs and only played in two of eight games. It was a tough situation for Davis. She joined Atlanta two-thirds of the way through the season, her arrival came the same time as the league-wide two-day shutdown, and with games every other day there was little practice time to learn her new team. She did outlast her initial 7-day contract, and her best hope is she showed something for next season.
Up next: Season over.
Dallas Wings
Allisha Gray
Wednesday vs Seattle (107-95 loss): 33 minutes (S), 17 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists
Friday vs Chicago (95-88 loss): DNP - Knee injury
Sunday vs New York 82-79 win): DNP - Knee injury
Season: 20 games (14 starts), 26.2 minutes, 13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals
Tyasha Harris
Wednesday vs Seattle (107-95 loss): 19 minutes, 10 points, 5 assists
Friday vs Chicago (95-88 loss): 32 minutes (S), 8 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds
Sunday vs New York 82-79 win): 30 minutes (S), 10 points, 5 assists
Season: 21 games (3 starts), 19.6 minutes, 2.8 assists, 1.2 rebounds
Notes: Dallas limped toward the end of the season - literally - and was overtaken for the final playoff spot by Washington. At one point Sunday the Wings only had six available players. Harris was much better in her second and third starts of the season than her first, but if anything, the two games Gray missed reinforced how much value she has not only as another scorer, but a facilitator that keeps the Wings flowing on both ends of the court. Harris had steady, though not spectacular numbers, and she could be the full-time starter next season.
Up next: Season over.
Indiana Fever
Tiffany Mitchell
Tuesday vs Las Vegas (92-86 loss): 22 minutes, 5 points, 3 assists
Thursday vs New York (85-75 win): 23 minutes, 11 points, 5 rebounds
Saturday vs Minnesota (98-86 loss): 18 minutes, 14 points, 3 assists
Season: 19 games (11 starts), 26.4 minutes, 12.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists
Notes: Mitchell’s numbers dipped a little following a wrist injury that cost her three games (she came off the bench following the injury). She still led the league in free throw percentage (95.1%) and finished as the Fever’s second-leading scorer and posted career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists.
Up next: Season over.
Las Vegas Aces
A’ja Wilson
Tuesday vs Indiana (92-86 win): 35 minutes (S), 22 points, 16 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 assists, 2 steals
Thursday vs Minnesota (104-89): 35 minutes (S), 20 points, 5 rebounds, 4 blocks, 4 assists
Saturday vs Los Angeles (84-70 win): 28 minutes, 19 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals
Sunday vs Seattle (86-84 win): 30 minutes (S), 23 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 assists, 2 steals
Season: 22 games (22 starts), 31.7 minutes, 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals
Notes: Wilson finished second in the league in scoring, second in efficiency, and sixth in rebounding. She led the league in blocks and in free throws made and attempted. She was also 11th in steals. She was the best player on the best team. In any blind comparison of performance she’d be the favorite to win the MVP and possible Defensive Player of the Year.
Up next: Sleep and “How to Get Away With Murder,” Wilson said after Sunday’s win. The Aces are off until Sunday.
Los Angeles Sparks
Te’a Cooper
Tuesday vs New York (96-70 win): 32 minutes (S), 15 points, 3 assists
Thursday vs Washington (80-72 loss): 21 minutes (S), 7 points
Saturday vs Las Vegas (84-70 loss): 22 minutes (S), 3 points, 3 assists
Season: 20 games (3 starts), 17.3 minutes, 7.0 points, 2.0 assists
Notes: Cooper was forced into the starting lineup due to injuries this week. For one game it worked, but Cooper struggled in the two season-ending losses. She is much more effective off the bench.
Up next: In the span of the week, the Sparks went from playing for the double-bye to a slumping three seed with question marks about their ability to compete with top teams.
Minnesota Lynx
Mikiah Herbert Harrigan
Tuesday vs Washington (89-86 loss): 10 minutes, assist
Thursday vs Las Vegas (104-89 loss): 10 minutes, 4 points, 4 rebounds
Saturday vs Indiana (98-86 win): 9 minutes, 3 rebounds
Season: 21 games, 11.1 minutes, 3.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 42.4% from three
Notes: The Lynx probably wanted more from Herbert Harrigan this season, but they knew she was a project. She rebounded and blocked shots well in limited minutes, and she shot extremely well from three.
Up next: The Lynx got the four seed and a single bye. Cheryl Reeve deserves Coach of the Year consideration for dealing with all the roster turmoil the Lynx had this season.
Washington Mystics
Alaina Coates
Tuesday vs Minnesota (89-86 win): DNP-CD
Thursday vs Los Angeles (80-72 win): 12 minutes, 4 points, 5 rebounds
Saturday vs New York (75-58 win): 17 minutes, 6 points, 4 rebounds
Sundays vs Atlanta (85-78 win): 3 minutes, 2 points, rebound
Season: 19 games, 10.2 minutes, 2.5 points, 2.8 rebounds
Notes: Coates had a handful of big games, although her playing time fluctuated all season.
Up next: Washington barely snuck into the playoffs, and will play Phoenix on Tuesday.