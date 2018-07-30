GamecockCentral.com

A full recap as the major league's second half gets under way and a few Gamecock alums in the minors continue hot streaks.

MLB

Jackie Bradley Jr. is hitting .250 over the last seven days with a home run, triple and RBI. He's slashing .214/.301/.362 this season for the first place Boston Red Sox and making amazing catches in centerfield.

Sam Dyson brought his ERA down to 2.96 with a 1.06 WHIP coming out of the bullpen for the San Fransisco Giants. He's given up three runs over 14 innings in July with nine strikeouts and went six outings before giving up a run July 29.

Still recovering from Tommy John surgery, Jordan Montgomery remains on the disabled list for the New York Yankees and will miss the remainder of the season. He finished the season 2-0 with a 3.62 ERA in six starts.

Whit Merrifield is slashing .297/.368/.418 for the Kansas City Royals and is hitting .323 this month with eight RBI.

Justin Smoak is on fire for the Toronto Blue Jays, hitting .357 over the last seven days with an RBI and hitting .306 this month.

Bradley Jr.'s teammate in Boston, Steve Pearce is hitting .326 with six RBI in July but scuffling over the last week, hitting .100.

Tyler Webb was called up to the bigs Sunday, pitching two scoreless innings for the St. Louis Cardinals in a loss to the Cubs. He gave up three hits and struck out one.

Triple A

Christian Walker continues to excel in the minors, slashing .301/.357/.555 with 15 homers and 58 RBI for the Reno Aces (Arizona) while hitting .400 with 14 RBI over his last 10 games.

Peter Mooney is hitting .315 this season for the New Orleans Baby Cakes (Miami) with four home runs and 23 RBI and hitting .294 with nine RBI over his last 10 games.

One of the organization's top prospects, Max Schrock is slashing .265/.309/.354 this season for the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis) but is hitting .206 with two RBI in his last 10 games.

Michael Roth is 5-4 with a 5.00 ERA and a 1.62 WHIP for the Round Rock Express (Texas) and gave up six earned runs in four innings in his last start.

After being up in the bigs for a bit, Grayson Greiner is back with the Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit) and slashing .271/.359/.391 in the minors this year.

Double A

Evan Marzilli remains on the seven-day disabled list for the Jackson Generals (Arizona). He's hitting .267 this season.

Joel Seddon is 6-6 with a 4.94 ERA in 17 starts this season with a 1.47 WHIP. He's struck out 69 to 32 walks this year for the Midland RockHounds (Oakland)

In his first season back from Tommy John surgery, Bryan Harper is 1-1 with four saves and posting a 4.17 ERA and 1.75 WHIP for the Harrisburg Senators (Washington).

Jack Wynkoop is on the Hartford Yard Goats' (Colorado) seven-day disabled list still. In 16 starts this year he's 3-7 with a 6.58 ERA.

Tanner English is hitting .213 this season with 24 RBI for the Chattanooga Lookouts (Minnesota) but is hitting .273 over his last 10 games.

Another top 30 prospect in his organization, Taylor Widener is 4-5 in 20 starts with a 2.79 ERA and 135 strikeouts and a 1.03 WHIP. In his last outing he gave up two earned over five innings for the Jackson Generals (Arizona).

Single A

Gene Cone is hitting .143 over his last 10 for the St. Lucie Mets (Mets) but is slashing .232/.290/.268 this year with 22 RBI.

Wil Crowe continues to be perfect, starting this year 10-0 with a 2.79 ERA in the minors. He has a 1.18 WHIP and gave up four earned in 5.2 innings his last start for the Potomac Nationals (Washington).

After being sent down, Kyle Martin is hitting .185 with 10 RBI for the Clearwater Threshers (Philadelphia). He's done better recently, hitting .250 with six RBI over his last 10.

Alex Destino is slashing .224/.260/.415 for the Great Falls Voyagers (White Sox) and is finding his power, hitting three homers over his last 10 games.

Tyler Johnson is still 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA since being promoted to the Winston-Salem Dash (White Sox). He has a 0.87 WHIP and hasn't given up an earned run in his last two outings (four innings).

Also on the Dash (White Sox), John Parke is 3-2 with a 3.43 ERA in seven starts. In his last time out, he gave up three earned over five innings and has a 1.36 WHIP since being promoted.

Marcus Mooney is slashing .208/.295./.234 with eight RBI this season for the Florida Fire Frogs (Atlanta).

Dom Thompson-Williams is finding his power as well, hitting .302 his last 10 with four RBI. Since being promoted to the Tampa Tarpons (Yankees), he's slashing .273/.318/.445 with eight home runs.

Struggling a little bit this year, Braden Webb is 5-8 with a 4.47 ERA in 20 starts and gave up seven earned runs in 2.2 innings in his last start for the Carolina Mudcats (Milwaukee).

Josh Reagan is 3-3 with a 4.46 ERA and four saves for the Beloit Snappers (Oakland) but hasn't allowed an earned run in his last two outings.

Clarke Schmidt is active for the GCL Yankees (Yankees) and gave up four earned runs in three innings his last start with six strikeouts. Since coming back from Tommy John surgery he's 0-2 with a 4.20 ERA.

After a hot start to his career, Jonah Bride is hitting .147 over his last 10 but is hitting .250 this season for the Vermont Lake Monsters (Oakland) with two home runs and nine RBI.

Eddy Demurias is 0-2 with a 4.63 ERA in 10 relief appearance. He has a 1.46 WHIP this year for the Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati) while giving up five earned runs over his last two outings.

Adam Hill made another start for the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets), pitching two scoreless innings with three strikeouts. He's 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 0.60 WHIP to start his professional career.

After being promoted to the Hillsboro Hops (Arizona), LT Tolbert is slashing .091/.286/.091 but hit a walk-off single in his debut there.

Carlos Cortes is slashing .224/.306/.303 with a home run and seven RBI to start his career for the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets).

Madison Stokes is on fire for the Williamsport Crosscutters (Philadelphia), hitting .382 over his lat 10 games and boosting his average to .344 while slugging .500 with 10 RBI and nine extra-base hits.