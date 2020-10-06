The Gamecocks in the WNBA list is down to one and on life support. A’ja Wilson and the Aces are down 2-0 in the Finals and face elimination.

Las Vegas won with a thin margin for error all season - it was one of the things that boosted Wilson’s MVP argument - but the long, physical series against Connecticut and the loss of Sixth Woman of the Year Dearica Hamby have wiped out that margin. It doesn't help that Seattle is arguably the deepest team in the league.

Losing Hamby takes away Las Vegas’ third scoring option and a versatile defender. Without her, the Aces are too dependent on Wilson to set the tone. Coach Bill Laimbeer said it went the wrong way in game one.

““We can’t get frustrated," he said. "We have to keep playing our solid defense. Clawed our way back into the game, but then ran out of gas.”

Wilson, who led the league in free throws made and attempted, was just 4-4 in game two, and Laimbeer wasn’t happy that she didn’t get more calls.

“That was the determining factor in this ballgame: they got fouls and got calls,” Laimbeer said.