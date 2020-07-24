The WNBA season begins Saturday and all 12 teams will play this weekend. There are seven former Gamecocks currently on WNBA rosters.

The WNBA has created a “Wubble” at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Games will be played on one of two courts, and players are isolated inside the bubble. Rosters are still being finalized, with numerous players opting out of playing, either due to underlying illness that put them at risk of contracting COVID-19 or choosing to focus on social issues.

Dallas Wings - First game: Sunday, July 26, 5:00 pm (CBS Sports Network)

Allisha Gray (Guard, 3 seasons)

The 2017 Rookie of the Year was one of the few players to survive the Wings’ massive roster overhaul of the past two seasons. Gray averaged 10.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists last season. She has played every game and started all but five the last three seasons, but she could move to a reserve role this season.

Tyasha Harris (Guard, Rookie)

Harris is part of that roster overhaul. She is one of three rookies on the roster and seven first or second-year players. Harris is expected to back up starting point guard Moriah Jefferson, who missed all of last season due to injury.

Former Gamecock Kaela Davis played for Dallas for three seasons alongside Gray, but Davis was waived in April as part of the Wings’ roster overhaul.

Remaining schedule next week: Wednesday vs New York (8:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Friday vs Indiana (8:00 pm, CBS Sports Network)