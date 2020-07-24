Gamecocks in the Pros: WNBA Preview
The WNBA season begins Saturday and all 12 teams will play this weekend. There are seven former Gamecocks currently on WNBA rosters.
The WNBA has created a “Wubble” at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Games will be played on one of two courts, and players are isolated inside the bubble. Rosters are still being finalized, with numerous players opting out of playing, either due to underlying illness that put them at risk of contracting COVID-19 or choosing to focus on social issues.
Dallas Wings - First game: Sunday, July 26, 5:00 pm (CBS Sports Network)
Allisha Gray (Guard, 3 seasons)
The 2017 Rookie of the Year was one of the few players to survive the Wings’ massive roster overhaul of the past two seasons. Gray averaged 10.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists last season. She has played every game and started all but five the last three seasons, but she could move to a reserve role this season.
Tyasha Harris (Guard, Rookie)
Harris is part of that roster overhaul. She is one of three rookies on the roster and seven first or second-year players. Harris is expected to back up starting point guard Moriah Jefferson, who missed all of last season due to injury.
Former Gamecock Kaela Davis played for Dallas for three seasons alongside Gray, but Davis was waived in April as part of the Wings’ roster overhaul.
Remaining schedule next week: Wednesday vs New York (8:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Friday vs Indiana (8:00 pm, CBS Sports Network)
Indiana Fever - First game: Saturday, July 25, 5:00 pm (CBS Sports Network)
Tiffany Mitchell (Guard, 4 seasons)
Mitchell has been a part-time starter throughout her career in Indiana. She averaged 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists last season. The Fever have a new coach this season, Marianne Stanley, and have focused on the front court in the past two drafts with Teaira McCowan and Lauren Cox. It remains to be seen how Mitchell fits in this season.
Indiana also has Candice Dupree, who starred at Temple under Dawn Staley.
Remaining schedule next week: Wednesday vs Phoenix (7:00 pm), Friday vs Dallas (8:00 pm, CBS Sports Network)
Las Vegas Aces - First game: Sunday, July 26, 3:00 pm (ABC)
A’ja Wilson (Forward, 2 seasons)
The 2018 Rookie of the Year has been getting some buzz as an MVP candidate heading into the season. But the Aces that take the court in the bubble are a shell of the team that expected to compete for a title. Liz Cambage has opted out of the season due to medical concerns. Kelsey Plum was lost to an achilles injury. JiSu Park chose to stay in Korea. Wilson averaged over 20 points a game as a rookie, then saw that average dip to 16.5 points last season thanks to an ankle injury and the arrival of talented scorer Cambage. The cupboard isn’t bare, but Wilson will be expected to shoulder more of the load.
Remaining schedule next week: Wednesday vs Atlanta (10:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Friday vs Phoenix (10:00 pm, CBS Sports Network)
Los Angeles Sparks - First game: Saturday, July 25, 3:00 pm (ABC)
Te’a Cooper (Guard, Rookie)
Cooper sure racks up teams. She played for Tennessee South Carolina, and Baylor in college, then was drafted by Phoenix in April, waived in May, and signed by Los Angeles in June. The Sparks needed another point guard after Kristi Toliver opted to sit out the season. Chelsea Gray is the only other point guard on the roster, so Cooper should get plenty of playing time.
Remaining schedule next week: Tuesday vs Chicago (8:00 pm), Thursday vs Connecticut (10:00 pm, ESPN)
Minnesota Lynx - First game: Sunday, July 26, noon (ESPN)
Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (Forward, Rookie)
The Lynx regard Herbert Harrigan as a project, but they clearly have high hopes for her and expect her to play immediately. She has impressed coaches in training camp with her shot-blocking and defense, and the Lynx have already embraced her “Mad Kiki” persona.
Remaining schedule next week: Tuesday vs Seattle (10:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Thursday vs Chicago (8:00 pm)
Washington Mystics - First game: Saturday, July 25, 5:00 pm (CBS Sports Network)
Alaina Coates (Center, 2 years)
Back in the spring it appeared Coates’ WNBA career might be over after she failed to make the Dream’s roster. But Coates got another shot with the defending champion Mystics, who have been decimated by players opting out. Natasha Cloud opted out to focus on social justice. LaToya Sanders and Tina Charles opted out for medical reasons. And there is the ongoing saga of reigning MVP Elena Delle Donne, who’s request for a medical exemption was denied by the league. Whether Delle Donne ultimately plays or not, Washington’s frontcourt is very thin and Coates will have a chance to revive her career.
Remaining schedule next week: Tuesday vs Connecticut (7:00 pm), Thursday vs Seattle (6:00 pm, ESPN)