The first full week of WNBA play is complete. Here’s a look at how the former Gamecocks have performed.

The last game of the week was between Dallas and Las Vegas. It featured three former Gamecocks, all of whom were starters on the 2017 national championship team. In fact, all five starters on that team - Tyasha Harris, Kaela Davis, Allisha Gray, A’ja Wilson, and Alaina Coates - have played in the WNBA, and all but Davis are active players. Plus part-time starter Bianca Cuevas-Moore was in training camp with the New York Liberty last season. Not bad.

Dallas Wings (2-2)

Allisha Gray

Wednesday vs New York (93-80 win): 11 minutes, 10 points, 2 rebounds

Friday vs Indiana (76-73 win): 9 minutes, 2 points

Sunday vs Las Vegas (79-70 loss): 17 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds

Season: 4 games. 14.1 minutes, 8.3 points, 1.8 rebounds

Tyasha Harris

Wednesday vs New York (93-80 win): 11 minutes, 7 points, 4 assists

Friday vs Indiana (76-73 win): 25 minutes: 7 points, 5 assists

Sunday vs Las Vegas (79-70 loss): 17 minutes, 3 points, assist

Season: 4 games, 18.2 minutes, 7.5 points, 4.0 assists

Notes: Even after a quiet game Sunday, Ty Harris is who we thought she was. To the surprise of no one who watched her win a national championship as a freshman, Harris has quickly adapted to the WNBA. She leads Dallas in assists and is top ten in the league. Against Indiana Harris made a game-tying transition layup with two minutes left, and then put Dallas ahead with a free throw 30 seconds later. She’s still backing up veteran Moriah Jefferson, but Harris has already started taking away crunch-time minutes. We’ve seen her steal a veteran’s starting job as a rookie before.

Gray got off to a fast start, scoring 19 and ten in the first two games, but has slowed down since.

Remaining schedule this week: Tuesday vs Chicago (6:00 pm), Thursday vs Connecticut (8:00 pm), Saturday vs Atlanta (noon, ESPN2)