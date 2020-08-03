Gamecocks in the Pros: WNBA Week 1
The first full week of WNBA play is complete. Here’s a look at how the former Gamecocks have performed.
The last game of the week was between Dallas and Las Vegas. It featured three former Gamecocks, all of whom were starters on the 2017 national championship team. In fact, all five starters on that team - Tyasha Harris, Kaela Davis, Allisha Gray, A’ja Wilson, and Alaina Coates - have played in the WNBA, and all but Davis are active players. Plus part-time starter Bianca Cuevas-Moore was in training camp with the New York Liberty last season. Not bad.
Dallas Wings (2-2)
Allisha Gray
Wednesday vs New York (93-80 win): 11 minutes, 10 points, 2 rebounds
Friday vs Indiana (76-73 win): 9 minutes, 2 points
Sunday vs Las Vegas (79-70 loss): 17 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds
Season: 4 games. 14.1 minutes, 8.3 points, 1.8 rebounds
Tyasha Harris
Wednesday vs New York (93-80 win): 11 minutes, 7 points, 4 assists
Friday vs Indiana (76-73 win): 25 minutes: 7 points, 5 assists
Sunday vs Las Vegas (79-70 loss): 17 minutes, 3 points, assist
Season: 4 games, 18.2 minutes, 7.5 points, 4.0 assists
Notes: Even after a quiet game Sunday, Ty Harris is who we thought she was. To the surprise of no one who watched her win a national championship as a freshman, Harris has quickly adapted to the WNBA. She leads Dallas in assists and is top ten in the league. Against Indiana Harris made a game-tying transition layup with two minutes left, and then put Dallas ahead with a free throw 30 seconds later. She’s still backing up veteran Moriah Jefferson, but Harris has already started taking away crunch-time minutes. We’ve seen her steal a veteran’s starting job as a rookie before.
Gray got off to a fast start, scoring 19 and ten in the first two games, but has slowed down since.
Remaining schedule this week: Tuesday vs Chicago (6:00 pm), Thursday vs Connecticut (8:00 pm), Saturday vs Atlanta (noon, ESPN2)
Indiana Fever (2-2)
Tiffany Mitchell
Wednesday vs Phoenix (106-100 win): 28 minutes (S), 24 points, 4 rebounds, 10-10 free throws
Friday vs Dallas (76-73 loss): 23 minutes (S), 11 points, 3 rebounds
Sunday vs Atlanta (93-77 win): 22 minutes (S), 6 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
Season: 4 games (4 starts), 25.3 minutes, 14.0 points,3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals,
Notes: Mitchell has yet to miss a free throw this season, but she isn’t shooting particularly well otherwise. That is symptomatic of the struggling Fever as a team. She missed the game-tying three at the buzzer against Dallas, but tied for the team-high with 11 points.
Remaining schedule this week: Wednesday vs Los Angeles (10:00 pm). Friday vs Minnesota (6:00 pm), Sunday vs Washington (5:00 pm)
Las Vegas Aces (2-2)
A’ja Wilson
Wednesday vs Atlanta (100-70 win): 27 minutes (S), 21 points, 11 rebounds
Friday vs Phoenix (102-95 loss): 30 minutes (S), 17 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals
Sunday vs Dallas (79-70 win): 19 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists
Season: 4 games (4 starts): 29.5 minutes, 19.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals
Notes: Entering the season, Wilson was touted as a possible MVP candidate and she hasn’t disappointed. She is second in the league in scoring and fifth in rebounding and is the only player in the top five in both categories.
Remaining schedule this week: Wednesday vs Washington (8:00 pm), Friday vs Los Angeles (9:00 pm, ESPN2), Sunday vs New York (3:00 pm, ESPN)
Los Angeles Sparks (2-2)
Te’a Cooper
Tuesday vs Chicago (96-78 loss): DNP - Illness
Thursday vs Connecticut (81-76 win): 17 minutes, 8 points, 2 assists
Saturday vs Seattle (81-75 loss): 16 minutes, 4 points, 2 assists
Season: 3 games, 16.6 minutes, 7.3 points, 2.0 assists
Notes: Cooper has been a bit inconsistent. She has played well in both Sparks wins, although that may have more to do with her getting extra opportunities due to already-lopsided scores.
Remaining schedule this week: Wednesday vs Indiana (10:00 pm), Friday vs Las Vegas (9:00 pm, ESPN2), vs Minnesota (7:00 pm, ESPN2)
Minnesota Lynx (3-1)
Mikiah Herbert Harrigan
Tuesday vs Seattle (90-66 loss): 11 minutes, 0-4 shooting, rebound, block
Thursday vs Chicago (83-81 win): 17 minutes, 8 points, 3 rebounds, block, assist, steal
Saturday vs Connecticut (78-69 win): 10 minutes, rebound, steal, block
Season: 3 games, 12.7 minutes, 3.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.0 blocks
Notes: Herbert Harrigan didn’t play in the season-opener, and was stuck on the bench until late in the third quarter of the second game. But a blowout and an injury-ravaged roster gave her a chance. Herbert Harrigan took advantage of the opportunity, and although she hasn’t found her scoring touch, she’s playing tough defense and making hustle plays. She forced back-to-back missed layups in the final 10 seconds to secure the win over Chicago.
Remaining schedule this week: Wednesday vs New York (7:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Friday vs Indiana (6:00 pm), Sunday vs Los Angeles (7:00 pm, ESPN2)
Washington Mystics (3-1)
Alaina Coates
Tuesday vs Connecticut (94-89 win): 7 minutes, 5 points, rebound, 5-6 FTs, 5 fouls
Thursday vs Seattle (89-71 win): 11 minutes, 0 points, 3 rebounds, steal
Saturday vs Chicago (88-86 loss): 4 minutes, rebound
Season: 4 games, 10.0 minutes, 2.8 points, 3.5 rebounds,
Notes: Coates has seen her playing time diminish as Washington has relied heavily on its starters. The Mystics seem to still be getting a feel for the team they have this season, and the condensed schedule makes you think they will have to go to their bench more.
Remaining schedule this week: Wednesday vs Las Vegas (8:00 pm), Friday vs New York (7:00 pm, ESPN2), Sunday vs Indiana (5:00 pm)