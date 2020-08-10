Gamecocks in the Pros: WNBA Week 2
As the WNBA season finishes its first third, the A’ja Wilson MVP bandwagon is now boarding and COVID testing has been a factor.
Dallas Wings (3-4)
Allisha Gray
Tuesday vs Chicago (82-79 loss): 17 minutes, 12 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists
Thursday vs Connecticut (91-68 loss): 22 minutes, 6 points
Saturday vs Atlanta (85-75 win): 19 minutes (S), 12 points, 5 rebounds
Season: 7 games (1 start), 16.4 minutes, 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 50% from three
Tyasha Harris
Tuesday vs Chicago (82-79 loss): 21 minutes, 5 points, 2 assists
Thursday vs Connecticut (91-68 loss): 21 minutes, 10 points, 7 assists, 2 steals, turnover,
Saturday vs Atlanta (85-75 win): DNP-Medical Protocol (inconclusive coronavirus test)
Season: 6 games, 19.1 minutes, 7.5 points, 4.2 assists
Notes: Despite missing Dallas’ most recent game due to an inconclusive COVID-19 test, Harris continues to be a bright spot. She is 11th in the league in assists and has arguably been Dallas most consistent point guard. Harris has to have two negative COVID-19 tests to return to action. The first was negative, results of the second have not been announced. Gray got her first start of the season Saturday as Dallas shuffled its lineup with Harris out. Gray responded with one of her better games of the season, and she seems to be finding her groove after a rocky start.
Remaining schedule this week: Monday vs Phoenix (7:00 pm, ESPN2), Wednesday vs Connecticut (7:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Friday vs Seattle (8:00 pm), Sunday vs Phoenix (1:00 pm, ABC)
Indiana Fever (3-4)
Tiffany Mitchell
Wednesday vs Los Angeles (86-75 loss): 28 minutes (S), 6 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds
Friday vs Minnesota (87-80 loss): 26 minutes (S), 15 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds
Sunday vs Washington (91-84 win): 37 minutes (S), 14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals
Season: 7 games (7 starts), 27.4 minutes, 13.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steal
Notes: Mitchell has not only found her groove, but she is filling up the box score as Indiana has gotten more competitive. Mitchell is currently averaging career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists (her previous career high in scoring was 10.3 in 2017).
Remaining schedule this week: Tuesday vs Las Vegas (7:00 pm, ESPN2), Thursday vs New york (6:00 pm), Saturday vs Los Angeles (2:00 pm, ESPN)
Las Vegas Aces (5-2)
A’ja Wilson
Wednesday vs Washington (83-77 win): 35 minutes (S), 20 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals
Friday vs Los Angeles (86-82 win): 30 minutes (S), 26 points, 11 rebounds, 2 blocks
Sunday vs New York (78-76 win): 39 minutes (S), 31 points, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks
Season: 7 games (7 starts), 31.6 minutes, 22.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 blocks
Notes: Gamecock fans have seen this movie before. Wilson has been dominant, especially in the fourth quarter. She scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to beat the Sparks, and did it again with 12 fourth quarter points and the game-winner against New York. She currently leads the league in scoring (by 2.0 points per game) and is fourth in rebounding, the only player in the top five in both categories (and with Breanna Stewart, one of only two in the top ten in both). Wilson is also 11th in the league in blocks. Wilson also leads the league in free throws made and attempted, shooting 75% from the stripe.
Remaining schedule this week: Tuesday vs Indiana (7:00 pm, ESPN2), Thursday vs Minnesota (9:00 pm. ESPN2), Saturday vs Washington (noon, ESPN)
Los Angeles Sparks (4-3)
Te’a Cooper
Wednesday vs Indiana (86-75 win): DNP-Medical Protocol (inconclusive coronavirus test)
Friday vs Las Vegas (86-82 loss): 12 minutes, 2 points, 3 assists, 2 steals
Sunday vs Minnesota (97-81 win): 14 minutes, 4 points, assist
Season: 5 games, 15.1 minutes, 5.6 points, 2.0 assists
Notes: Cooper has cooled off a bit after a hot start. She scored a combined 18 points in her first two games, but just ten total in the last three. I’ve seen that movie before, too.
Remaining schedule this week: Tuesday vs New York (9:00 pm, ESPN2), Thursday vs Washington (7:00 pm, ESPN2), Saturday vs Indiana (2:00 pm, ESPN)
Minnesota Lynx (5-2)
Mikiah Herbert Harrigan
Wednesday vs New York (92-66 win): 13 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds
Friday vs Indiana (87-80 win): 8 minutes, 3 points (1-1 from three), +15
Sunday vs Los Angeles (97-81 loss): 9 minutes, rebound, block
Season: 6 games, 11.4 minutes, 2.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.7 blocks, 42.9% from three
Notes: After breaking out with eight points in the first game she saw significant playing time, Herbert Harrigan has struggled to find the basket. She is just 3-13 from the floor, but has continued to defend well. She is averaging 2.8 blocks per 48 minutes, which would be second in the league if she were eligible.
Remaining schedule this week: Tuesday vs Washington (6:00 pm), Thursday vs Las Vegas (9:00 pm, ESPN2), Saturday vs New York (6:00 pm, CBS Sports Network)
Washington Mystics (3-4)
Alaina Coates
Wednesday vs Las Vegas (83-77 loss): 2 minutes, 0 points
Friday vs New York (74-66 loss): 4 minutes, rebound
Sunday vs Indiana (91-84 loss): 7 minutes, rebound
Season: 7 games, 7.6 minutes, 1.6 points, 2.3 rebounds
Notes: Washington won its first three games of the season, and Coates was playing well. Since then the bottom has fallen out. Washington has lost four straight, and Coates hasn’t scored since the second game of the season. She hasn’t gotten many opportunities, and Washington has decided to ride its starters heavy minutes.
Remaining schedule this week: Tuesday vs Minnesota (6:00 pm), Thursday vs Los Angeles (7:00 pm, ESPN2), Saturday vs Las Vegas (noon, ESPN)