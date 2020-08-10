Notes: Despite missing Dallas’ most recent game due to an inconclusive COVID-19 test, Harris continues to be a bright spot. She is 11th in the league in assists and has arguably been Dallas most consistent point guard. Harris has to have two negative COVID-19 tests to return to action. The first was negative, results of the second have not been announced. Gray got her first start of the season Saturday as Dallas shuffled its lineup with Harris out. Gray responded with one of her better games of the season, and she seems to be finding her groove after a rocky start.

As the WNBA season finishes its first third, the A’ja Wilson MVP bandwagon is now boarding and COVID testing has been a factor.

Indiana Fever (3-4)

Tiffany Mitchell

Wednesday vs Los Angeles (86-75 loss): 28 minutes (S), 6 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds

Friday vs Minnesota (87-80 loss): 26 minutes (S), 15 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds

Sunday vs Washington (91-84 win): 37 minutes (S), 14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals

Season: 7 games (7 starts), 27.4 minutes, 13.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steal

Notes: Mitchell has not only found her groove, but she is filling up the box score as Indiana has gotten more competitive. Mitchell is currently averaging career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists (her previous career high in scoring was 10.3 in 2017).

Remaining schedule this week: Tuesday vs Las Vegas (7:00 pm, ESPN2), Thursday vs New york (6:00 pm), Saturday vs Los Angeles (2:00 pm, ESPN)

Las Vegas Aces (5-2)

A’ja Wilson

Wednesday vs Washington (83-77 win): 35 minutes (S), 20 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals

Friday vs Los Angeles (86-82 win): 30 minutes (S), 26 points, 11 rebounds, 2 blocks

Sunday vs New York (78-76 win): 39 minutes (S), 31 points, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks

Season: 7 games (7 starts), 31.6 minutes, 22.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 blocks

Notes: Gamecock fans have seen this movie before. Wilson has been dominant, especially in the fourth quarter. She scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to beat the Sparks, and did it again with 12 fourth quarter points and the game-winner against New York. She currently leads the league in scoring (by 2.0 points per game) and is fourth in rebounding, the only player in the top five in both categories (and with Breanna Stewart, one of only two in the top ten in both). Wilson is also 11th in the league in blocks. Wilson also leads the league in free throws made and attempted, shooting 75% from the stripe.

Remaining schedule this week: Tuesday vs Indiana (7:00 pm, ESPN2), Thursday vs Minnesota (9:00 pm. ESPN2), Saturday vs Washington (noon, ESPN)

Los Angeles Sparks (4-3)

Te’a Cooper

Wednesday vs Indiana (86-75 win): DNP-Medical Protocol (inconclusive coronavirus test)

Friday vs Las Vegas (86-82 loss): 12 minutes, 2 points, 3 assists, 2 steals

Sunday vs Minnesota (97-81 win): 14 minutes, 4 points, assist

Season: 5 games, 15.1 minutes, 5.6 points, 2.0 assists

Notes: Cooper has cooled off a bit after a hot start. She scored a combined 18 points in her first two games, but just ten total in the last three. I’ve seen that movie before, too.

Remaining schedule this week: Tuesday vs New York (9:00 pm, ESPN2), Thursday vs Washington (7:00 pm, ESPN2), Saturday vs Indiana (2:00 pm, ESPN)

Minnesota Lynx (5-2)

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan

Wednesday vs New York (92-66 win): 13 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds

Friday vs Indiana (87-80 win): 8 minutes, 3 points (1-1 from three), +15

Sunday vs Los Angeles (97-81 loss): 9 minutes, rebound, block

Season: 6 games, 11.4 minutes, 2.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.7 blocks, 42.9% from three

Notes: After breaking out with eight points in the first game she saw significant playing time, Herbert Harrigan has struggled to find the basket. She is just 3-13 from the floor, but has continued to defend well. She is averaging 2.8 blocks per 48 minutes, which would be second in the league if she were eligible.

Remaining schedule this week: Tuesday vs Washington (6:00 pm), Thursday vs Las Vegas (9:00 pm, ESPN2), Saturday vs New York (6:00 pm, CBS Sports Network)

Washington Mystics (3-4)

Alaina Coates

Wednesday vs Las Vegas (83-77 loss): 2 minutes, 0 points

Friday vs New York (74-66 loss): 4 minutes, rebound

Sunday vs Indiana (91-84 loss): 7 minutes, rebound

Season: 7 games, 7.6 minutes, 1.6 points, 2.3 rebounds

Notes: Washington won its first three games of the season, and Coates was playing well. Since then the bottom has fallen out. Washington has lost four straight, and Coates hasn’t scored since the second game of the season. She hasn’t gotten many opportunities, and Washington has decided to ride its starters heavy minutes.

Remaining schedule this week: Tuesday vs Minnesota (6:00 pm), Thursday vs Los Angeles (7:00 pm, ESPN2), Saturday vs Las Vegas (noon, ESPN)