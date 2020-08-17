When injuries thrust Tyasha Harris into the starting lineup this week, she became the fourth Gamecock to start a WNBA game this season, joining teammate Allisha Gray and Tiffany Mitchell and A’ja Wilson. With every team playing Friday or Saturday, that meant that of the 60 players to start, four were former Gamecocks. That is an impressive feat, but I wondered just how impressive. I listed the alma mater of all 60 starters from Friday and Saturday. Obviously, between injuries, suspensions, and medical exemptions, this list is just a snapshot, and there are some big names missing for one reason or another.

Tyasha Harris made her first start while A’ja Wilson, Allisha Gray, and Tiffany Mitchell continue to excel in this week’s Gamecocks in the WNBA.

Not surprisingly, Connecticut leads the way, even without Diana Taurasi (injury). Nor is it surprising that Notre Dame is next. It’s a little surprising that Maryland and Duke are next since they aren’t traditional powers (although Maryland has been very good for a while now). It does shed some light on why Duke parted ways with longtime coach Joanne P. McCallie - she didn’t win enough when she had those players, and she was no longer bringing in the same level of talent. Some other surprises: two each from Princeton and Middle Tennessee State - go little guys! Only one from Stanford and Baylor is surprising, but that has to do with players sitting out. Texas only having one player on the list is why the Longhorns, once a powerhouse, were willing to break the bank for Vic Schaefer.

On to the weekly recap:

Dallas Wings (4-7)

Allisha Gray

Monday vs Phoenix (91-79 loss): 21 minutes (S), 17 points, 7 rebounds, assist, steal, block

Wednesday vs Connecticut (70-66 loss): 29 minutes (S), 15 points, 8 rebounds,

Friday vs Seattle (83-65 loss): 30 minutes (S), 13 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals

Sunday vs Phoenix (95-89 win): 35 minutes (S), 20 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assist

Season: 11 games (5 starts), 21.0 minutes, 11.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists

Tyasha Harris

Monday vs Phoenix (91-79 loss): 5 minutes, 5 points, assist

Wednesday vs Connecticut (70-66 loss): 24 minutes, 13 points, 2 steals, 2 rebounds, assist

Friday vs Seattle (83-65 loss): 17 minutes (S), no points or assists

Sunday vs Phoenix (95-89 win): 19 minutes, 5 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals

Season: 10 games (1 start), 17.8 minutes, 6.8 points, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals

Notes: Due to a rash of injuries to Satou Sabally and Moriah Jefferson, Harris got her first start against Seattle. Unfortunately she turned in her worst game of the season, and returned to a reserve role Sunday. Harris is fourth on the team in scoring and leads in assists.

Gray, on the other hand, got her first start of the season last Saturday and hasn’t looked back. In five games as a starter, Gray is averaging 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

Remaining schedule this week: Wednesday vs Minnesota (9:00 pm), Friday vs Washington (8:00 pm), Sunday vs Los Angeles (6:00 pm)

Indiana Fever (4-6)

Tiffany Mitchell

Tuesday vs Las Vegas (98-79 loss): 29 minutes (S), 14 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds

Thursday vs New York (86-79 win): 33 minutes (S), 19 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists

Saturday vs Los Angeles (90-76 loss): 35 minutes (S), 18 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists

Season: 10 games (10 starts), 28.9 minutes, 14.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists

Notes: Mitchell led Indiana in scoring in the lone win last week against New York. She is now top 20 in the league in scoring, and although she isn’t very efficient, she’s contributing on the glass and as a play-maker.

Remaining schedule this week: Tuesday vs Connecticut (7:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Thursday vs Seattle (8:00 pm), Saturday vs Chicago (2:00 pm, CBS Sports Network)

Las Vegas Aces (8-2)

A’ja Wilson

Tuesday vs Indiana (98-79 win): 27 minutes (S), 12 points, 11 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Thursday vs Minnesota (87-77 win): 33 minutes (S), 23 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks, assist

Saturday vs Washington (88-73 win): 24 minutes (S), 12 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, block

Season: 10 games (10 starts), 30.6 minutes, 20.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.3 blocks

Notes: The A’ja Wilson for MVP bandwagon keeps on chugging. If nothing else, she will probably get the players’ vote after her endorsement deal with Mountain Dew helped finally get a hair salon in the Wubble. Players had complained that the WNBA didn’t include a salon, but Mountain Dew paid to set up

Wilson dropped to second in the league in scoring after a big week from Arike Ogunbowale, but Wilson is still top five in scoring, rebounds, and blocks. She is also top 20 in steals, and the Aces have the second best record in the league. Next Saturday’s game against league-leading Seattle should be fun.

Remaining schedule this week: Tuesday vs Chicago ((9:00 pm, ESPN2), Thursday vs Connecticut (10:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Saturday vs Seattle (3:00 pm, ABC)

Los Angeles Sparks (7-3)

Te’a Cooper

Tuesday vs New York (93-78 win): 20 minutes, 4 points, 2 rebounds, assist

Thursday vs Washington (81-64 win): 19 minutes, 10 points, 3 assists

Saturday vs Indiana (90-76 win): 19 minutes, 14 points, 2 assists

Season: 8 games (0 starts), 16.6 minutes, 7.0 points, 2.0 assists

Notes: Cooper continues to be a feast or famine player. She scored a career-high 14 points against Indiana, equally her total output during the first five games of August. She is who she is.

Remaining schedule this week: Wednesday vs Phoenix (10:00 pm), Friday vs Atlanta (7:00 pm), Sunday vs Dallas (6:00 pm)

Minnesota Lynx (7-3)

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan

Tuesday vs Washington (68-48 win): 13 minutes, 7 points, 2 assists, rebound

Thursday vs Las Vegas (87-77 loss): 4 minutes, rebound, block

Saturday vs New York (94-64 win): 11 minutes, 11 points, 2 rebounds

Season: 9 games (0 starts), 10.9 minutes, 3.7 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.6 blocks

Notes: Herbert Harrigan continues to be inconsistent, which was her problem as a young college player too. But she also continues to show flashes, including 5-6 shooting against New York and helping to hold Washington to the lowest scoring output by a WNBA team in four years.

Remaining schedule this week: Wednesday vs Dallas (9:00 pm), Friday vs Phoenix (10:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Sunday vs Atlanta (4:00 pm)

Washington Mystics (3-7)

Alaina Coates

Tuesday vs Minnesota (68-48 loss): 13 minutes, 3 rebounds

Thursday vs Los Angeles (81-64 loss): 8 minutes, assist, rebound

Saturday vs Las Vegas (88-73 loss): 17 minutes, 8 points, 6 rebounds

Season: 10 games (0 starts), 9.0 minutes, 1.9 points, 2.6 rebounds

Notes: Simply put, Washington is running out of players. The only bright spot is that Coates played one of the best games of her career against Las Vegas.

Remaining schedule this week: Wednesday vs Atlanta (7:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Friday vs Dallas (8:00 pm), Sunday vs Phoenix (8:00 pm)