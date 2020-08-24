Wilson is now top three in the league in points, rebounds, and blocks. She is second in efficiency, and she is the only player in the top 14 in efficiency that is committing fewer than two turnovers per game, and with teammate Angel McCoughtry, the only two in the top 14 scoring average. The excuse-makers will be working hard this week.

Breanna Stewart, another MVP candidate, had 29 points and 18 rebounds, but it was Wilson who was the best player on the floor and made her “M’VP” statement. The Storm double- and triple- teamed her all game, but she still scored 23 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and although she only had two assists, she had plenty of hockey assists and picked apart the defense to get teammates open looks. She did miss two free throws late, when the Aces nearly blew a 20 point lead. The performance capped another stellar week and gave Wilson her 14th 20 point/10 rebound double-double since entering the league, second only to last season’s MVP, Elena Delle Donne.

Several former Gamecocks had career games, but the week belonged to A’ja Wilson. She solidified her spot on the short list for MVP, culminating with a huge game Saturday against league-leading Seattle.

Dallas Wings (5-9)

Allisha Gray

Wednesday vs Minnesota (91-84 loss): 33 minutes (S), 22 points, 3 rebounds

Friday vs Washington (101-92 win, OT): 36 minutes (S), 7 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists

Sunday vs Los Angeles (84-81 loss): 28 minutes (S), 13 points, 6 rebounds

Season: 14 games (8 starts), 23.4 minutes, 12.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steals

Tyasha Harris

Wednesday vs Minnesota (91-84 loss): 18 minutes, 2 points, assist

Friday vs Washington (101-92 win, OT): 26 minutes, 10 points, 3 assists

Sunday vs Los Angeles (84-81 loss): 15 minutes, 5 points, assist, rebound, block

Season: 13 games (1 start), 18.3 minutes, 6.5 points, 2.7 assists, 40.6 % from three

Notes: Gray has continued to excel since moving into the starting lineup. She led Dallas and tied her career-high with 22 points against Minnesota, and she’s the all-around stat-stuffer Gamecock fans remember. The lineup change that put gray in the starting lineup also moved Arike Ogunbowale to point guard, and that has hurt Harris a little. She’s still making an impact, including a crucial crunch time three in overtime against Washington that helped clinch the win.

Remaining schedule this week: Tuesday vs Las Vegas (9:00 pm, CBS Sports network), Thursday vs New York (8:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Saturday vs Indiana (noon, CBS Sports Network)

Indiana Fever (5-8)

Tiffany Mitchell

Tuesday vs Connecticut (84-62 loss): 36 minutes (S), 13 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds

Thursday vs Seattle (90-84 win): DNP - Wrist

Saturday vs Chicago (87-76 loss) - DNP - Wrist

Season: 11 games (11 starts), 29.5 minutes, 14.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists,

Notes: Mitchell was having a career-season before aggravating an injury to her right wrist. The Fever rallied without her to beat the Storm, but they need Mitchell back if for no other reason than they are running out of bodies. Erica Wheeler (COVID-19) is officially done for the season, Victoria Vivians (knee) is likely done, and Stephanie Mavunga (nose) has left the bubble for surgery. They need Mitchell back ASAP, but it is unclear how much longer she will be out.

Remaining schedule this week: Tuesday vs Seattle (10:00 pm, ESPN2), Thursday vs Chicago (7:00 pm, ESPN2), Saturday vs Dallas (noon, CBS Sports Network)

Las Vegas Aces (10-3)

A’ja Wilson

Tuesday vs Chicago (84-82 loss): 33 minutes (S), 11 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 blocks

Thursday vs Phoenix (99-78 win): 29 minutes (S), 21 points, 7 rebounds, assist, steal

Saturday vs Seattle (82-74 win): 33 minutes (S), 23 points, 14 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks

Season: 13 games (13 starts), 30.9 minutes, 19.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 blocks, 1.2 steals

Notes: Wilson’s huge game was covered above. She’ll have another showcase game Thursday in a rematch with Seattle, who was without Sue Bird on Saturday. That game is critical for playoff seeding.

Remaining schedule this week: Tuesday vs Dallas (9:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Thursday vs Seattle (10:00 pm, CBS Sports Network) Saturday vs New York (4:00 pm, CBS)

Los Angeles Sparks (10-3)

Te’a Cooper

Wednesday vs Phoenix (83-74 win): 6 minutes, 3 turnovers

Friday vs Atlanta (93-85 win): 13 minutes, 3 points, 3 assists

Sunday vs Dallas (84-81 win): 20 minutes, 6 points, 2 assists

Season: 11 games, 15.6 minutes, 5.9 points, 2.0 assists

Notes: Cooper isn’t terribly efficient (23.1% from three, 1.5 turnovers), but she’s good for an occasional scoring burst off the bench, helping the Sparks to a tie for the second best record in the league.

Remaining schedule this week: Wednesday vs Minnesota (8:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Friday vs Connecticut (8:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Sunday vs Atlanta (8:00 pm)

Minnesota Lynx (9-4)

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan

Wednesday vs Dallas (91-84 win): 20 minutes, 10 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, block

Friday vs Phoenix (90-80 win): 16 minutes, 1 point, 6 rebounds, block

Sunday vs Atlanta (78-75 loss): 4 minutes, rebound

Season: 12 games, 11.6 minutes, 3.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.6 blocks, 46.7% from three

Notes: Herbert Harrigan continues to be inconsistent. She followed the best game of her young career with a total of one point over the next two games. But she is rebounding and defending well, which keeps her in the rotation.

Remaining schedule this week: Wednesday vs Los Angeles (8:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Friday vs Atlanta (7:00 pm), Sunday vs Phoenix (6:00 pm)

Washington Mystics (4-9)

Alaina Coates

Wednesday vs Atlanta (98-91 win): 3 minutes, 2 rebounds, assist

Friday vs Dallas (101-92 loss, OT): 22 minutes, 11 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists

Sunday vs Phoenix (88-87 loss): 17 minutes, 2 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists

Season: 13 games, 10.2 minutes, 2.5 points, 3.0 rebounds

Notes: Coates has settled into a more productive role for the Mystics. She played a season-high 22 minutes against Dallas, scoring a career-high 11 points. Her previous best games of the season came against Indiana and Las Vegas, so it seems she likes facing her former teammates.

Remaining schedule this week: Wednesday vs Atlanta (ESPN2), Friday vs Phoenix (10:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Sunday vs Connecticut (4:00 pm)