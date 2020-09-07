Gamecocks in the Pros: WNBA Week 6
The WNBA enters the final week of the regular season with a lot of seeding still up for grabs.
For a quick playoff primer: the top eight teams make the playoffs, the top four seeds receive a bye, and the top two receive a double-by. That last part is the important part. WNBA teams have basically been playing every other day, with an occasional extra day thrown in. You can see by the high scores last week that fatigue is starting to be a factor on defense.
The standings (teams 1-6 have already clinched a playoff berth)
1. Seattle 16-3
2. Las Vegas 14-4
3. Los Angeles 14-5
4. Minnesota 13-6
5. Phoenix 12-7
6. Chicago 11-9
7. Connecticut 9-10
8. Dallas 7-12
9. Washington 5-13
10. Indiana 5-14
11. Atlanta 5-14
12. New York 2-16
Connecticut can clinch with a win Monday night. The Sun would still clinch with any win this week or any Washington loss. Dallas’ path is much more complicated, with tiebreakers involved. The WNBA puts out a clinching scenario each day that will clear things up.
But back to the top: depending on how you want to look at it, the Aces either drew a bad hand (see what I did there?) or are right where they want to be. The bad: they face the toughest remaining schedule, playing Seattle, Los Angeles, and Minnesota. The good: they play Seattle, Los Angeles, and Minnesota, and thus control their own playoff seed. It could come down to this weekend, when the Aces play the Sparks Saturday night and then turn around and play the Storm Sunday afternoon. That is a makeup game from the one that was postponed earlier in the season, and it is possible by Sunday the Storm will have clinched a double-bye and could rest some players. We shall see.
Atlanta Dream (5-14)
Kaela Davis
Tuesday vs Indiana (102-90 win): 1 minute, no stats
Thursday vs New York (62-56 win): DNP-CD
Saturday vs Las Vegas (89-79 loss): DNP-CD
Season: 2 games, 1 minute in each game, no stats
Notes: Perhaps not surprisingly, after being signed off the street, Davis has barely played.
Remaining schedule this week: Wednesday vs Chicago (8:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Friday vs Connecticut (7:00 pm), Sunday vs Washington (5:00 pm)
Dallas Wings (7-12)
Allisha Gray
Wednesday vs Los Angeles (91-83 loss): 33 minutes (S), 16 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, block
Friday vs Minnesota (88-75 loss): 34 minutes (S), 26 points, 4 rebounds
Sunday vs Washington (101-94 win (OT)): 39 minutes (S), 14 points, 2 rebounds
Season: 19 games (13 starts), 25.9 minutes, 12.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals
Tyasha Harris
Wednesday vs Los Angeles (91-83 loss): 16 minutes, 5 points, 2 rebounds
Friday vs Minnesota (88-75 loss): 23 minutes, 6 points, 3 assists
Sunday vs Washington (101-94 win (OT)): 17 minutes, 4 points, 2 rebounds, assist
Season: 18 games (1 start), 18.4 minutes, 6.4 points, 2.6 assists
Notes: Gray’s 26 points against Minnesota were a new career-high. If there was any doubt about whether she fit into the Wings’ rebuilding plans for next season and beyond, Gray seems to have proven her worth. Not only is she putting up strong numbers, but she makes the Wings function much better on both ends of the court. Harris has cooled off a little after her hot start to the season, but she continues to be a solid performer.
Remaining schedule this week: Wednesday vs Seattle (10:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Friday vs Chicago (8:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Sunday vs New York (12:00 pm, CBS Sports Network)
Indiana Fever (5-14)
Tiffany Mitchell
Monday vs Chicago (100-77 loss): 22 minutes, 4 points
Tuesday vs Atlanta (102-90 loss): 21 minutes, 14 points, 5 rebounds
Thursday vs Phoenix (105-81 loss): 20 minutes, 14 points, 5 rebounds
Saturday vs Connecticut (96-77 loss): 21 minutes, 12 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists
Season: 16 games (11 starts), 27.4 minutes, 13.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists
Notes: Mitchell has come off the bench since returning from a right wrist injury but continues to average career highs in scoring, rebounding and assists. But when your team’s four-game best defensive performance is 96 points, the Wubble has caught up to you.
Remaining schedule this week: Tuesday vs Las Vegas (10:00 pm, ESPN2), Thursday vs New York (7:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Saturday vs Minnesota (6:00 pm)
Las Vegas Aces (14-4)
A’ja Wilson
Tuesday vs Phoenix (92-85 loss): 36 minutes (S), 17 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, block
Thursday vs Connecticut (93-78 win): 31 minutes (S), 24 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks
Saturday vs Atlanta (89-79 win): 38 minutes (S), 21 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, steal
Season: 18 games (18 starts), 31.7 minutes, 20.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.8 blocks, 1.1 steals
Notes: Wilson’s M’VP campaign rolls on. She is second in the WNBA in scoring, second in efficiency, second in blocks, and seventh in rebounding. She continues to have more free throws made (104) than anyone else has free throws attempted (DeWanna Bonner’s 103).
Remaining schedule this week: Tuesday vs Indiana (10:00 pm, ESPN2), Thursday vs Minnesota (8:00 pm, ESPN2), Saturday vs Los Angeles (8:00 pm), Sunday vs Seattle (3:00 pm, ABC)
Los Angeles Sparks (14-5)
Te’a Cooper
Monday vs Minnesota (96-78 loss): 23 minutes, 12 points, 3 assists
Wednesday vs Dallas (91-83 win): 8 minutes, 1 point, assist
Friday vs Seattle (90-89 loss): 13 minutes, 6 points
Sunday vs Chicago (86-80 win): 20 minutes, 9 points, 4 assists
Season: 17 games, 15.9 minutes, 6.7 points, 1.9 assists
Notes: Cooper has cut down on the no-shows as the season has progressed (just one last week).
Remaining schedule this week: Tuesday vs New York (7:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Thursday vs Washington (10:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Saturday vs Las Vegas (8:00 pm)
Minnesota Lynx (13-6)
Mikiah Herbert Harrigan
Monday vs Los Angeles (96-78 win): 12 minutes, 3 points, 2 rebounds, block
Wednesday vs Chicago (86-83 win): 8 minutes, 10 points, steal
Friday vs Dallas (88-75 win): 3 minutes, turnover
Sunday vs Seattle (103-88 loss): 15 minutes, 7 points, 2 rebounds, steal
Season: 18 games (11.4 minutes, 4.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, 51.9% from three
Notes: Herbert Harrigan’s averages are pretty impressive for her limited playing time, but she’s kind of hit or miss. That probably should come as a surprise since it was something she struggled with her first couple of seasons in Columbia, too.
Remaining schedule this week: Tuesday vs Washington (8:00 pm, ESPN2), Thursday vs Las Vegas (8:00 pm, ESPN2), Saturday vs Indiana (6:00 pm)
Washington Mystics (5-13)
Alaina Coates
Wednesday vs Seattle (71-64 loss): 12 minutes, 4 points, 3 rebounds
Friday vs Chicago (79-69 win): 4 minutes, 2 rebounds, assist
Sunday vs Washington (101-94 loss (OT)): DNP-CD
Season: 17 games, 9.6 minutes, 2.2 points, 2.6 rebounds
Notes: The Mystics somehow haven’t been eliminated from the playoffs yet, but they are playing for next season. Specifically, who will they keep when they get back all the players who opted out this season. Coates would appear to be on the bubble after that DNP-CD the last time out.
Remaining schedule this week: Tuesday vs Minnesota (8:00 pm, ESPN2), Thursday vs Los Angeles (10:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Saturday vs New York (4:00 pm), Sunday vs Atlanta (5:00 pm)