The WNBA enters the final week of the regular season with a lot of seeding still up for grabs.

For a quick playoff primer: the top eight teams make the playoffs, the top four seeds receive a bye, and the top two receive a double-by. That last part is the important part. WNBA teams have basically been playing every other day, with an occasional extra day thrown in. You can see by the high scores last week that fatigue is starting to be a factor on defense.

The standings (teams 1-6 have already clinched a playoff berth)

1. Seattle 16-3

2. Las Vegas 14-4

3. Los Angeles 14-5

4. Minnesota 13-6

5. Phoenix 12-7

6. Chicago 11-9

7. Connecticut 9-10

8. Dallas 7-12

9. Washington 5-13

10. Indiana 5-14

11. Atlanta 5-14

12. New York 2-16

Connecticut can clinch with a win Monday night. The Sun would still clinch with any win this week or any Washington loss. Dallas’ path is much more complicated, with tiebreakers involved. The WNBA puts out a clinching scenario each day that will clear things up.

But back to the top: depending on how you want to look at it, the Aces either drew a bad hand (see what I did there?) or are right where they want to be. The bad: they face the toughest remaining schedule, playing Seattle, Los Angeles, and Minnesota. The good: they play Seattle, Los Angeles, and Minnesota, and thus control their own playoff seed. It could come down to this weekend, when the Aces play the Sparks Saturday night and then turn around and play the Storm Sunday afternoon. That is a makeup game from the one that was postponed earlier in the season, and it is possible by Sunday the Storm will have clinched a double-bye and could rest some players. We shall see.