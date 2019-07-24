SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASEBALL The Gamecocks start class in less than a month, which means summer leagues are beginning to wind down with a few South Carolina players still participating and making an impact. South Carolina had four All-Stars this summer—two in the Cape Cod League, one in the Valley League and another in the Northwoods League—with a lot of others tearing it up with their respective teams.

Carmen Mlodzinski || Photo by Katie Dugan

Brady Allen hasn't played since June 30 and seemed to be finished with the LaCrosse Loggers (Northwoods). He hit .290/.395/.419 with 12 doubles, two triples and 29 RBI in 31 games. Below is Allen's spray chart from this summer's action.



Jonah Beamon is struggling some with the Wilmington Sharks (Coastal Plains) this summer, hitting .181/.267/.229 with 36 strikes to just 12 walks and nine RBI. He has raised his average 90 points since the beginning of the month (up from .091 on July 2) and has stolen six bases. Fresh off a Cape Cod League All-Star game appearance, graduate transfer Dallas Beaver is hitting .329/.402/.435 with 11 RBI and six doubles for the Wareham Gateman. The utility player who can play first or catch has spent the majority of this summer defensively behind the plate.

It's another solid season in the Cape Cod League for Noah Campbell, who played in the league's All-Star game recently, going 0-for-2 with a run scored. This summer he's hitting .302/.421/.435 with three homers and 19 RBI. He's coming off a two RBI night a few days ago and has struck out 19 times compared to 21 walks with this spray chart below.

Another summer league All-Star, Wes Clarke is raking for the Waynesboro Generals (Valley League), hitting .363/.500/.628 with five homers and 26 RBI. He's walked 25 times to 14 strikeouts and sports a 1.128 OPS. He's using all fields this summer, as evidenced by his spray chart.

It looks like Parker Coyne's summer is over after seven starts with the Lakeshore Chinooks (Northwoods). If he is finished, he ends with a 1-2 record and a 3.26 ERA. He struck out 42 to just 10 walks and had a 1.11 WHIP with 9.145 K/9. Andrew Eyster is slashing .213/.289/.360 with three homers, 13 RBI and 31 strikeouts. He's walked five times with the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox in the Cape Cod League.