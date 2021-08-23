Gamecocks in the WNBA: Week 10

Notes: Last week sums up Dallas’ season perfectly. Still without Satou Sabally, the Wings nonetheless pulled off a big win at surging Chicago behind a huge game from Gray. Then they turned around and lost to short-handed, struggling Indiana and Gray only got three shot attempts. The loss put Dallas a half-game out of the last playoff spot.

Indiana Fever (5-18)

Tiffany Mitchell

Tuesday at Phoenix (84-80 loss): 28 minutes (start), 11 points, 3 steals, 2 assists, rebound

Friday at Dallas (83-81 win): DNP - Concussion protocol

Season: 22 games (19 starts), 11.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.9 apg

Notes: The flip side of Dallas’ frustrating week is that Indiana has turned into a tough out, even when second-leading scorer Mitchell isn’t on the floor. Indiana has a week between games, which will hopefully allow Mitchell to clear protocol and return to face her old teammate A’ja Wilson this weekend.

Up next: Saturday, August 28 vs Las Vegas (1:00 pm eastern, NBA TV)

Las Vegas Aces (17-6)

A’ja Wilson

Tuesday vs Washington (93-83 win): 34 minutes (start), 19 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks, steal

Season: 23 games (23 starts), 19.4 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.3 bpg

Notes: Las Vegas only had one game last week, but makes up for it with a busy east coast swing this week that could determine whether the Aces hold on to the top playoff seed. Wilson made last week’s only game count, putting up a huge stat line and moving into a tie as the fifth-fastest player to reach 2,000 career points. She is tied with Diana Taurasi, now the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer, and Cappie Pondexter. Just for fun, Wilson is currently top five in the WNBA in scoring, top ten in rebounds and blocked shots, and top 20 in assists.

Up next: Tuesday, August 24 at Connecticut (7:00 pm eastern, ESPN3); Thursday, August 26 at Atlanta (7:00 pm eastern, NBA TV); Saturday, August 28 at Indiana (1:00 pm eastern, NBA TV)

Seattle Storm (18-7)

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan

Season: 1 game, 1.0 mpg, no stats

Notes: Herbert Harrigan will miss the remainder of the season due to pregnancy, the Storm announced on May 27. In a statement released by the team, Herbert Harrigan said, “I’m excited to announce that I am expecting! I’m very much looking forward to motherhood and starting a family with my boyfriend, Stanford. While I am disappointed to miss the 2021 WNBA season, I appreciate the supportive environment the Storm family has provided for me. I will be cheering on the Storm from the sidelines and wish the whole organization great success this season. See you next year!!”

By the way, it’s a boy.