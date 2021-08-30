Gamecocks in the WNBA: Week 11

Notes: Mitchell returned after missing a game while in the concussion protocol and tied for the team lead in scoring. Mitchell has arguably been the Fever’s most consistent player, for whatever that’s worth on a last place team.

Notes: Gray missed both games while in the concussion protocol, and Harris’ inconsistent playing time continued. Dallas remains in the playoffs, a half-game ahead of Washington, the first team out. Two home games this week against struggling Atlanta, who has lost ten straight, are virtual must-wins.

Las Vegas Aces (19-7)

A’ja Wilson

Tuesday at Connecticut (76-62 loss): 29 minutes (start), 4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1-15 shooting

Thursday at Atlanta (78-71 win): 32 minutes (start), 21 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 blocks

Saturday at Indiana (87-71 win): 22 minutes (start), 11 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals

Season: 26 games (26 starts), 32.1 mpg, 18.5 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.3 bpg

Notes: It was a roller coaster week for Wilson. She had probably the worst game of her career in the loss to Connecticut, Las Vegas clinched a playoff spot on the off day, Wilson was brilliant against Atlanta, and then foul trouble and a commanding early lead meant the reserves did most of the work against Indiana. In the win over Atlanta, Wilson notched her seventh career game of at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. She has more games over her first four seasons than anyone in WNBA history, ahead of Tamika Catchings (6), Maya Moore (5), and Candace Parker (4). Somewhat ironically, Wilson’s all-around play might be the reason she isn’t getting more MVP attention. There’s only room on a graphic for two or three statistical categories. Wilson is making an impact in five: she is top ten in the WNBA in points, rebounds, blocks and efficiency, and top 20 in assists and minutes.

Up next: Thursday, September 2 vs Chicago (10 pm eastern, NBA TV); Sunday, September 5 at Chicago (3:00 pm eastern, ABC)

Seattle Storm (18-10)

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan

Season: 1 game, 1.0 mpg, no stats

Notes: Herbert Harrigan will miss the remainder of the season due to pregnancy, the Storm announced on May 27. In a statement released by the team, Herbert Harrigan said, “I’m excited to announce that I am expecting! I’m very much looking forward to motherhood and starting a family with my boyfriend, Stanford. While I am disappointed to miss the 2021 WNBA season, I appreciate the supportive environment the Storm family has provided for me. I will be cheering on the Storm from the sidelines and wish the whole organization great success this season. See you next year!!”

By the way, it’s a boy.