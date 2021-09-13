Gamecocks in the WNBA: Week 13

Notes: Gray blocked Sabrina Ionescu’s shot attempt at the buzzer to clinch the Wings’ first playoff appearance since 2018 (for good measure, Harris blocked an Ionescu layup attempt earlier in the game). Gray has arguably been the short-handed Wings’ most important player since the Olympic break. She has double-doubles in three of the last four games and is averaging 12.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists over the last seven games, and is the Wings’ leading shot-blocker for the season.

As the WNBA entered the final week of the regular season, Allisha Gray made the play to send Dallas to the playoffs.

Indiana Fever (6-23)

Tiffany Mitchell

Monday vs Phoenix (86-81 loss): 36 minutes (start), 11 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds

Friday at Minnesota (89-72 loss): 34 minutes (start), 16 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

Sunday at Minnesota (90-80 loss): 28 minutes (start), 10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, assist

Season: 28 games (25 starts), 12.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.0 spg

Notes: The Fever are back on a four-game losing streak, and have a key game Tuesday against Atlanta to determine who finishes in last place. Given both teams’ recent draft history, it may not matter.

Up next: Tuesday, September 14 at Atlanta (7:00 pm eastern, NBA TV); Friday, September 17 vs Minnesota (7:00 pm eastern, CBS Sports Network); Sunday, September 19 at Chicago (6:00 pm eastern, CBS Sports Network)

Las Vegas Aces (21-8)

A’ja Wilson

Wednesday vs Minnesota (102-81 win): 20 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

Season: 29 games (29 starts), 32.1 mpg, 18.7 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.3 bpg

Notes: Despite only playing once, it was a productive week for Las Vegas. The Aces clinched a top two seed and double bye. Las Vegas is 2.5 games behind Connecticut with three games left, meaning the Aces are all but locked into the second seed. It remains to be seen how hard the Aces play this week, or if they try to get some rest.

Up next: Monday, September 13 vs Dallas (3:00 pm eastern, NBA TV); Friday, September 17 at Chicago (8:00 pm eastern, NBA TV); Sunday, September 19 at Phoenix (3:00 pm eastern, ABC)

Seattle Storm (20-11)

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan

Season: 1 game, 1.0 mpg, no stats

Notes: Herbert Harrigan will miss the remainder of the season due to pregnancy, the Storm announced on May 27. In a statement released by the team, Herbert Harrigan said, “I’m excited to announce that I am expecting! I’m very much looking forward to motherhood and starting a family with my boyfriend, Stanford. While I am disappointed to miss the 2021 WNBA season, I appreciate the supportive environment the Storm family has provided for me. I will be cheering on the Storm from the sidelines and wish the whole organization great success this season. See you next year!!”

Herbert Harrigan is eight months pregnant and still in the gym.