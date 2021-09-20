Gamecocks in the WNBA: Week 14

Notes: Dallas went 5-5 over its final ten games to clinch the seventh seed in the playoffs. I guess, especially with all the injuries they had, that is good? Regardless, they are in the playoffs, which is progress season-to-season. It’s going to take an upset to topple Chicago, although Dallas did take two of three games against Chicago during the regular season. Gray had a really strong all-around season and was crucial down the stretch. Harris, on the other hand, saw her playing time slowly decrease.

The regular season is over, but three former Gamecocks have the playoffs to look forward to.

Indiana Fever (6-26, season over)

Tiffany Mitchell

Tuesday at Atlanta (85-78 loss): DNP (left knee)

Friday vs Minnesota (92-73 loss): DNP (left knee)

Sunday at Chicago (98-87 loss): DNP (left knee)

Season: 28 games (25 starts), 27.3 mpg, 12.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.0 apg,

Notes: That three-game winning streak going into the Olympic break was a long time ago. Indiana finished the season on a seven-game losing streak. That included a loss to Atlanta to clinch the worst record in the league and top odds in the draft lottery. Given Indiana’s recent draft history, it may not matter.

Up next: For the second consecutive season, Mitchell put up solid numbers. She finished seventh in the league in free throws made, and ninth in attempts and percentage. Mitchell also shot a career-high 42.1% from the floor. She has one more year on her current contract, so presumably she will be a part of whatever Indiana tries to do next season.

Las Vegas Aces (24-8, 2 seed)

A’ja Wilson

Monday vs Dallas (85-75): 39 minutes (start), 21 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals, assist, block

Friday at Chicago (103-70): 26 minutes (start), 14 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists

Sunday at Phoenix (84-83): 24 minutes (start), 8 points, 6 rebounds, assist

Season: 32 games (32 starts), 31.9 mpg, 18.3 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.3 bpg, 0.9 spg

Notes: The Aces coasted to the end of the season and still won their last four games, including a thriller over Phoenix where both teams rested their key players in the second half. Wilson put together another MVP-caliber season. Her scoring dipped about two points per game from last season as the Aces became the first team in WNBA history to have seven players average in double figures scoring, but she set career-highs in minutes played, rebounds, assists and free throw percentage. She finished top ten in the league in minutes, points, rebounds, and blocks. She was 21st in assists, second in free throw attempts, and led the league in free throws made. Wilson probably won’t win the MVP this season, but there is a good case to be made that she was even better than she was last season when she did win.

Up next: Las Vegas clinched a double bye in the playoffs and is off until Tuesday, September 28.

Seattle Storm (21-11, 4 seed)

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan

Season: 1 game, 1.0 mpg, no stats

Notes: Herbert Harrigan will miss the remainder of the season due to pregnancy, the Storm announced on May 27. In a statement released by the team, Herbert Harrigan said, “I’m excited to announce that I am expecting! I’m very much looking forward to motherhood and starting a family with my boyfriend, Stanford. While I am disappointed to miss the 2021 WNBA season, I appreciate the supportive environment the Storm family has provided for me. I will be cheering on the Storm from the sidelines and wish the whole organization great success this season. See you next year!!”

Herbert Harrigan's season is over, but she's still been in the gym despite being eight months pregnant.