Gamecocks in the WNBA: Week 2

Notes: Harris is rounding into form after a slow start to the season. However the Wings are without two starters (including Gray) and a third rotation player due to outside commitments. They are just trying not to fall too far down the standings before they get their full roster back.

Notes: Gray has not been with the Wings as she competes with the USA Basketball 3x3 team. She helped the Americans qualify for the Olympics. She should return to Dallas soon.

The biggest stories for former Gamecocks in the WNBA last week came off the court.

Indiana Fever (1-7)

Tiffany Mitchell

Tuesday vs Washington (85-69 loss): 25 minutes (start), 11 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists

Friday at Las Vegas (113-77 loss): 30 minutes (start), 17 points, 2 rebounds, assist

Sunday at Las Vegas (101-78 loss): 26 minutes (start), 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists,

Season: 8 games (5 starts), 23.4 mpg, 9.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.1 apg,

Notes: The Fever are bad. Ugh, even just looking at their box scores makes me mad. Last week Mitchell did become just the seventh player in franchise history with 1,500 career points, so we’ll focus on that.

Games: Tuesday, June 1 at Seattle (10:30 pm eastern, ESPN2); Thursday, June 3 at Los Angeles (10:30 pm, Spectrum SportsNet)

Las Vegas Aces (5-2)

A’ja Wilson

Wednesday at Phoenix (85-79 win): 36 minutes (start), 16 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, steal

Friday vs Indiana (113-77 win): 23 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks

Sunday vs Indiana (101-78 win): 15 rebounds, 4 rebounds, 4 assists,

Season: 7 games (7 starts), 31.7 mpg, 18.1 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.4 bpg, 91.9 FT%

Notes: Wilson’s numbers are down a bit year-to-year (although the two blowouts against Indiana skew the per game averages a little), which was expected with the return of Liz Cambage at center. But Wilson is more efficient, shooting a career-high 51.1% from the floor, dishing out a career-high 3.1 assists, and - I’m afraid I’ll jinx her by mentioning it - shooting 34-37 from the foul line.

Games: Tuesday, June 1 at Connecticut (7:00 pm eastern, ESPN3); Thursday, June 3 at New York (7:00 pm eastern, YES); Saturday, June 5 at Washington (1:00 pm eastern, ABC)

Seattle Storm (5-1)

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan

Tuesday vs Connecticut (90-87 win): DNP-CD (last game on active roster)

Season: 1 game, 1.0 mpg, no stats

Notes: Well then. It was an eventful week for the Storm. On Sunday head coach Dan Hughes retired. Before that, last Thursday, the Storm announced that Herbert Harrigan is pregnant and will miss the remainder of the season. In a statement released by the team, Herbert Harrigan said, “I’m excited to announce that I am expecting! I’m very much looking forward to motherhood and starting a family with my boyfriend, Stanford. While I am disappointed to miss the 2021 WNBA season, I appreciate the supportive environment the Storm family has provided for me. I will be cheering on the Storm from the sidelines and wish the whole organization great success this season. See you next year!!”