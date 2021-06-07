Gamecocks in the WNBA: Week 3

Notes: Harris leads the Wings in assists per game despite limited minutes and scored a career-high 18 points against Los Angeles. The Wings are still getting everybody back into the fold (just in time for the Olympic break, of course) and Harris playing time decreased following Gray’s return, but Harris seems established as the backup point guard.

Notes: Sure, you might credit Arike Ogunbowale’s game-winning three-pointer for the Wings’ win over the Storm, but I’ll credit Gray’s return to the starting lineup. Maybe that isn’t the case, but it’s no coincidence that when the Wings finally got Gray (Team USA 3x3 Olympic qualifying) and Satou Sabally (Team Germany 3x3) back they were able to go toe-to-toe with the Storm and get a split in Seattle.

Indiana Fever (1-9)

Tiffany Mitchell

Tuesday at Seattle (88-73 loss): 27 minutes (start), 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

Thursday at Los Angeles (98-63 loss): 23 minutes (start), 10 points, 2 rebounds, assists,

Season: 10 games (7 starts), 23.7 mpg, 9.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.1 apg

Notes: The Fever make me mad. Moving on.

Games: Wednesday, June 9 at Chicago (8:00 pm eastern, CBS Sports Network); Saturday, June 12 vs Chicago (1:00 pm eastern, Amazon Prime)

Las Vegas Aces (7-3)

A’ja Wilson

Tuesday at Connecticut (74-67 loss): 37 minutes (start), 14 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, steal

Thursday at New York (94-82 win): 35 minutes (start), 30 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assist, 3 blocks, 12-12 FTs

Saturday at Washington (96-93 win): 31 minutes (start), 15 points, 15 rebounds, 2 assists, 9-9 FTs

Season: 10 games (10 starts), 32.5 mpg, 18.6 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.3 bpg, 95.0 FT%

Notes: Wilson got off to a somewhat quiet start to the season, overshadowed by the Aces’ new additions, but last week served as Wilson’s reminder that she is still the reigning MVP. She put up huge numbers in the win over New York, and then when her shot wasn’t falling against Washington she still scored the go-ahead putback, sank two insurance free throws, and stole a pass to end the Mystics’ last hope, all in the final minute. Speaking of free throws, when Wilson called her parents to tell them she won the MVP, she said, “and then my dad told me to make my free throws. So it was still kind of a humbling moment.” Message received. Wilson leads the WNBA in free throw percentage (95.0). She has made 57-60 free throws this season, making ten more than the next player and second in the league in attempts. She went all of last week without missing a free throw, and hasn’t missed since early in the third quarter against Indiana last weekend. Wilson has made 26 consecutive free throws, quite an improvement for a player who never made more than 74% in college or 80% in the WNBA. (Since you asked: the single-season record is 59 consecutive free throws, the overall record is 66 by Eva Nemcova.)

Games: Sunday, June 13 vs Dallas (6:00 pm eastern)

Seattle Storm (7-2)

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan

Season: 1 game, 1.0 mpg, no stats

Notes: Herbert Harrigan will miss the remainder of the season due to pregnancy. In a statement released by the team, Herbert Harrigan said, “I’m excited to announce that I am expecting! I’m very much looking forward to motherhood and starting a family with my boyfriend, Stanford. While I am disappointed to miss the 2021 WNBA season, I appreciate the supportive environment the Storm family has provided for me. I will be cheering on the Storm from the sidelines and wish the whole organization great success this season. See you next year!!”