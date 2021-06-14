Gamecocks in the WNBA: Week 4

Notes: Harris continues to lead the Wings in assists per game in her reserve role. Like Gray, Harris hasn’t been shooting well, but she is fifth in the WNBA in assist/turnover ration, which will keep her on the floor.

Notes: Gray’s shooting touch apparently didn’t clear customs. She’s still contributing in other areas of the game, but Gray is shooting less than 30% since returning from the 3x3 competition and she is just 19.0% from three.

Tiffany Mitchell had her best game of the season to highlight this week’s Gamecocks in the WNBA.

Indiana Fever (1-11)

Tiffany Mitchell

Wednesday at Chicago (92-76 loss): 32 minutes (start), 20 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists

Saturday vs Chicago (83-79 loss): 20 minutes (start), 10 points, 3 rebounds

Season: 12 games (9 starts), 24.1 mpg, 10.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.0 apg,

Notes: Coming off a season-high 20 points, Mitchell has scored in double figures in four straight games and six of seven. She’s also ninth in the league in free throw percentage.

Games: Tuesday, June 15 vs Seattle (7:00 pm eastern); Thursday, June 17 vs Seattle (7:00 pm eastern, Facebook); Saturday, June 19 at Washington (7:00 pm eastern, NBC Sports Washington)

Las Vegas Aces (8-3)

A’ja Wilson

Sunday vs Dallas (85-78 win): 35 minutes (start), 28 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks

Season: 11 games (11 starts), 32.7 mpg, 19.5 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.4 bpg, 94.2 FT%

Notes: Wilson only played once this week, but she continued her tear. Wilson has notched three consecutive double-doubles and is averaging 24.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assist during the stretch. Wilson did miss her first free throw attempt against Dallas. That was her first, and so far only, miss in the month of June, snapping a streak of 26 consecutive makes. Wilson made her next eight attempts and is now shooting 94.2% for the season, third in the league. She is also third in attempts and second in free throws made.

Games: Tuesday, June 15 vs New York (10:00 pm eastern, ESPN3); Thursday, June 17 vs New York (10:00 pm eastern, CBS Sports Network)

Seattle Storm (10-2)

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan

Season: 1 game, 1.0 mpg, no stats

Notes: Herbert Harrigan will miss the remainder of the season due to pregnancy. In a statement released by the team, Herbert Harrigan said, “I’m excited to announce that I am expecting! I’m very much looking forward to motherhood and starting a family with my boyfriend, Stanford. While I am disappointed to miss the 2021 WNBA season, I appreciate the supportive environment the Storm family has provided for me. I will be cheering on the Storm from the sidelines and wish the whole organization great success this season. See you next year!!”