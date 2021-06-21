Gamecocks in the WNBA: Week 5

Notes: Harris is tied for the team lead in assists with Arike Ogunbowale, despite playing two-thirds as many minutes. She is also fifth in the league in assist/turnover ratio. It will be interesting to see if she plays more after the Olympic break.

Notes: Gray shot better last week, but still not well (32%). Wings coach Vickie Johnson blamed Gray’s time with 3x3 basketball, saying Gray doesn’t understand the Wings’ spacing, and moved Gray to a reserve role. Whether you agree with Johnson or not, it’s clear that 3x3 disrupted Gray and the Wings’ flow. They have a lot of talent that isn’t quite clicking all the time.

Indiana Fever (1-14)

Tiffany Mitchell

Tuesday vs Seattle (87-70 loss): 32 minutes (start), 12 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists,

Tuesday vs Seattle (79-69 loss): 32 minutes (start), 12 points, rebound, steal

Saturday at Washington (82-77 loss):23 minutes (start), 18 points, rebound, steal

Season: 15 games (12 starts), 11.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.9 apg

Notes: Mitchell continues to put up solid numbers on a pretty bad team. There’s not much else to say.

Games: Thursday, June 24 vs Dallas (7:00 pm eastern, CBS Sports Network)

Las Vegas Aces (10-3)

A’ja Wilson

Tuesday vs New York (100-78 win): 30 minutes (start), 10 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals

Thursday vs New York (103-76 win): 19 minutes (start), 17 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks

Season: 13 games (13 starts), 31.5 mpg, 18.5 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.3 bpg, 93.3 FT%

Notes: Wilson didn’t put up huge numbers this week, but she is back in the MVP conversation as the Aces have found their groove in a pair of blowouts. They scored at least 22 points in all eight quarters last week and are leading the WNBA in points per game and field goal percentage, and are second in assists per game. Wilson has been the key, acting as the facilitator that makes everyone else go or taking over when she needs to. She is third in the league in efficiency rating, top ten in the league in points per game, rebounds per game, and blocks per game, and is 21st in the league in assists per game and 16th in assist/turnover ratio. Wilson is third in free throw percentage and second in made free throws. There’s a game against league-leading Seattle on Sunday that should be a lot of fun.

Games: Friday, June 25 at Minnesota (8:00 pm eastern, Facebook); Sunday, June 27 vs Seattle (4:00 pm eastern, ESPN)

Seattle Storm (12-2)

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan

Season: 1 game, 1.0 mpg, no stats

Notes: Herbert Harrigan will miss the remainder of the season due to pregnancy, the Storm announced on May 27. In a statement released by the team, Herbert Harrigan said, “I’m excited to announce that I am expecting! I’m very much looking forward to motherhood and starting a family with my boyfriend, Stanford. While I am disappointed to miss the 2021 WNBA season, I appreciate the supportive environment the Storm family has provided for me. I will be cheering on the Storm from the sidelines and wish the whole organization great success this season. See you next year!!”