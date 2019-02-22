Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-22 05:29:44 -0600') }} football Edit

Gamecocks in top three for Florida LB

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral.com
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

Fort Pierce (Florida) St. Lucie West Centennenial's Jamari Stewart picked up an offer in mid-December from South Carolina's staff, and since then he's been learning more about the Gamecocks' program.

"That was my first SEC school," Stewart told GamecockCentral.com." "Of course, I was excited."

Cx3sdx8jz4wzqtxbd48g
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}