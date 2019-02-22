Gamecocks in top three for Florida LB
Fort Pierce (Florida) St. Lucie West Centennenial's Jamari Stewart picked up an offer in mid-December from South Carolina's staff, and since then he's been learning more about the Gamecocks' program.
"That was my first SEC school," Stewart told GamecockCentral.com." "Of course, I was excited."
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news