South Carolina wide receivers coach Joe Cox has made a list of the top up-and-coming assistant coaches in the SEC.

In an intriguing concept, AL.com anonymously polled "more than 20 coaches and high-ranking officials around college football and the NFL, including five head coaches," in an effort to determine some of the SEC's lesser-known up-and-coming assistant coaches.

The rules for the list: the coach can't already be a coordinator and they must be under 40-years-old.

The blurb on Cox said:

A former starting quarterback at Georgia, Cox is now back in the SEC as a coach. After getting his start in coaching as a high school assistant in his home state of North Carolina, Cox joined Mike Bobo’s staff at Colorado State as a graduate assistant in 2015. One year later, Cox was promoted to tight ends coach. Now, the 33-year old is back working with Bobo at South Carolina.

Cox was added to the Gamecocks’ coaching staff in January of this year.

Cox comes to Columbia after spending the past five seasons as an assistant coach at Colorado State University with Bobo.

Cox spent the 2019 season as the Rams’ wide receivers coach after mentoring the tight ends from 2016-18.

In 2019, CSU unior wide receiver Warren Jackson averaged 111.9 receiving yards per game, fourth in the country, on 77 receptions with eight touchdowns in 10 games under Cox. True freshman wideout Dante Wright added 57 catches for 805 yards.