News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-28 09:44:40 -0600') }} football Edit

Gamecocks jump in for 2022 Georgia lineman

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

Columbus (Georgia Hardaway lineman Mykel Williams projects as one of the top football prospects in the state of Georgia for the 2022 class.

On Saturday, he was among the group of underclass talent in Columbia for one of Gamecock football's junior day events.

When the day concluded, Williams landed a scholarship offer from Will Muschamp and South Carolina.

Georgia lineman Mykel Williams now holds an offer from Will Muschamp and the Gamecock football team
Georgia lineman Mykel Williams now holds an offer from Will Muschamp and the Gamecock football team
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}