Gamecocks kick off 2021 SEC Media Days Monday

After a year off for the event, the 2021 SEC Media Days is here and South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer won't have to wait long to make his event debut.

The Gamecocks will go on Day 1 of the four-day annual event which takes place at The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Ala., and kicks off this morning and goes through Thursday.

Beamer, who will be joined in Hoover by tight end Nick Muse and defensive end J.J. Enagbare, will speak at the main stage from 4:00 to 4:30 p.m. ET.

While the day will feature stops for Beamer and the players in several different designated media rooms, Enagbare will be in the main event room from 4:35 to 4:50 ET with Muse speaking there from 4:50 to 5:05 ET.

Prior to taking the podium in the main room with the assembled media, Beamer will also speak to the South Carolina local writers in gaggle form at around 3:30 ET.

Beamer will also be interviewed on the SEC Network set from 5:05 to 5:20.

The SEC Network will have live coverage of the event with look-ins on the main stage and interviews with the head coaches.

SEC Network + will also carry the full press conferences live.

Gamecock Central will have complete coverage from Hoover.

TIMES TO KNOW FOR MONDAY

3:30 ET - Beamer speaks with local writers in gaggle form

4:00 ET - Beamer speaks at podium in main room

4:35 ET - Enagbare speaks in main room

4:50 ET - Muse speaks in main room

5:05 ET - Beamer joins SEC Network set