South Carolina might be getting a change to its game time this week because of a few schedule shifts due to Coronavirus protocols.

Because of four games being postponed due to COVID outbreaks, the Gamecocks have been in contact with the SEC about getting their game against Ole Miss moved up.

“I know coach (Ray) Tanner talked to the SEC office as far as moving the game up a little bit. I don’t know if we got a response, so I’m not certain,” Muschamp said. “He handles that.”

Currently the Gamecocks are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. against the Rebels on the SEC Network but that could very well change.

Right now four games are not going on as scheduled this week—Tennessee and Texas A&M, Alabama and LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn, Georgia and Missouri—with three games left to be played in South Carolina at Ole Miss, Kentucky and Vanderbilt and Arkansas at Florida.

Right now there is one noon game (Kentucky) and two night games scheduled (Florida kicks off at 7 p.m.), which means there could conceivably be one game moved up to the afternoon CBS slot or to the 4 p.m. SEC Network place.

Muschamp mentioned since the Gamecocks are traveling an earlier kickoff time would be beneficial.

“That’d be nice. It doesn’t matter what time, when, where or what we want to do,” Muschamp said. “We’re going to play. Whatever they decide is fine.”

The Gamecocks are in the middle of a two-game losing streak after being outscored 100-27 after blowouts at the hands of LSU and Texas A&M.

They do have a win streak over Ole Miss, winning their last three games against the Rebels dating back to 2008 with the last coming in 2018, a 48-44 win in Oxford.