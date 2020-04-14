The Gamecocks have another member of their team in the transfer portal now with Alexander Woznick officially putting his name in there Tuesday.

Woznick, a redshirt senior, will graduate and play his final year of eligibility as a graduate transfer.

Woznick started his career splitting duties with Parker White before White took control of the job as a freshman.

He ends his South Carolina career going 11-for-12 on extra points and making one of his three field goal attempts.

This is the second transfer in the last day with the Gamecocks losing Summie Carlay to the portal as well, also as a graduate transfer.