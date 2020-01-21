News More News
Gamecocks land 2021 commitment out of Georgia

South Carolina now has a 2021 prospect on the commitment list.

Atlanta (Georgia) Westlake's Demarko Williams announced his pledge to the Gamecocks on Tuesday night, on the heels of a weekend visit to Columbia.

Atlanta three-star DB Demarko Williams is now a South Carolina Gamecocks football commitment
Williams raved about the trip to Columbia in a post-visit interview with GamecockCentral.com.

"You can't ask for better coaches than that," he said. "I love T-Rob's personality. Playing for T-Rob, you learn life skills and how to be a better man overall. The message from him was to stay humble and keep working."

Minnesota, Oregon, Pittsburgh, and Toledo had also offered Williams to date. He is ranked by Rivals.com as a three-star prospect.

