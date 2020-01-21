Atlanta (Georgia) Westlake's Demarko Williams announced his pledge to the Gamecocks on Tuesday night, on the heels of a weekend visit to Columbia.

South Carolina now has a 2021 prospect on the commitment list.

Williams raved about the trip to Columbia in a post-visit interview with GamecockCentral.com.

"You can't ask for better coaches than that," he said. "I love T-Rob's personality. Playing for T-Rob, you learn life skills and how to be a better man overall. The message from him was to stay humble and keep working."

Minnesota, Oregon, Pittsburgh, and Toledo had also offered Williams to date. He is ranked by Rivals.com as a three-star prospect.