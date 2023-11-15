South Carolina and head coach Lamont Paris picked up their second commitment of the 2025 cycle tonight when 4-star PG Eli Ellis chose the Gamecocks over CofC, VCU, Miss. State, and Virginia Tech, among others. Ellis fits perfectly into Paris' system and is one of the better 3-Pt shooters in the 2025 class. His biography at Overtime Elite lists a few of his accomplishments from the 2022-23 season: "Named the Most Improved Player of OTE for the 2022-23 season. Led the league in 3P% making 43.7 percent of his shots. Made 36 three pointers which was five more than any other player in the regular season."

While the Gamecocks were one of the last to offer Ellis, just a couple of months ago, he quickly built a rapport with the staff, and took in South Carolina's final minute win vs. Virginia Tech last Friday in Charlotte. Ellis brings more to the table than just skills on the basketball court, with the young star already having built a huge following on social media, which will certainly help him leverage his brand from an NIL standpoint at the next level. It also shows many impressive highlights of Ellis, which fans will hope translate well to life in the SEC.

Ellis' 4-star status is a nice headline grab for Paris and his staff as he continues to rebuild the Gamecock program from the ground up, and could catch the attention of other big-time athletes as Paris works the 2025 cycle and beyond.