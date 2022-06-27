Gamecocks Land A Playmaker At Linebacker

South Carolina continued its impressive recruiting run by adding another commitment to the 2023 class with the verbal pledge from Grayson “Pup” Howard . Howard is a linebacker listed at 6’3”, 215lbs, and hails from Jacksonville, Florida. Landing a few linebackers in this class was a priority for South Carolina and they’ve landed a stud in Pup.

Howard brings the ability to play either the “MIKE” middle linebacker or “WILL” outside linebacker in coach White’s 4-2-5 defensive scheme. He’ll most likely settle in at WILL, but he’s versatile enough to play wherever is needed.

Highlights for Howard display an explosive linebacker who has been well coached, and is highly efficient on the football field. Howard quickly identifies the play and attacks with little wasted movement. Due to the angles he takes and the momentum he carries, Howard often creates violent hits when bringing down the ball carrier. Howard demstrontes excellent tackling form, wrapping up with both arms and coming across the ball. He’ll likely create multiple forced fumble opportunities once he lands consistent playing time.

Scholarship offers for Howard range from the Midwest to the East Coast. To date he’s collected 37 total offers with SEC schools vying for his services in Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, and a Clemson offer to boot.

True to form in this recruiting class, another strong argument can, and should, be made for Howard to receive his 4th star. Players that jump off the film and have the kind of offers listed above often have rating increases by the end of the year.

Howard is a huge pickup for this staff. He’ll bring a physical presence in the middle of the field that has been a recruiting priority since coach Beamer arrived. This staff has pushed for linebackers - and safeties - that are decisive, explosive, and match the type of upper level play that is needed to be successful in the SEC.