Gamecocks Land Another NSD Flip With In-State TE Mike Tyler

South Carolina has completed another national signing day flip at a position of need with the addition of Hammond School TE Mike Tyler who has been verbally committed to SEC foe LSU since August. Perhaps a bit of a well-known secret, Tyler visited for nearly every home game this season with the Gamecocks playing right in his Columbia, SC backyard. Tyler's strength lies in pass-catching, and he should make a good 1-2 punch with current freshman TE Michael Smith.

With Joshua Simon and Brady Hunt both moving on following the 2024 season, Tyler adds a dynamic weapon at a position of need that should continue to fill out to be a complete in-line blocker as well. As a Junior, Tyler had 543 receiving yards and 7 TDs, and he added another 618 yards and 6 TDs this year as a Senior.

Something I always like to see in bigger-bodied receivers is that they also play basketball, something that adds body control and explosiveness. Tyler has played for Hammond on the hardwood for the last several seasons as well.

At 6'4" 220 lbs, Tyler already has the frame of an elite college TE, and should continue to add good weight as soon as he enters South Carolina's strength and conditioning program.