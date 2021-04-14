Another in-state guard is heading back home to play for Frank Martin and South Carolina.

The Gamecocks picked up a commitment today from James Reese V, who is transferring from North Texas.

Reese is originally from the Columbia area, playing his high school basketball at AC Flora High School before committing to Buffalo. He played one season for the Bulls before transferring and spending the last three seasons at North Texas.

He had to sit out the 2018-19 season but has started every single game for the Mean Green the last two years, including all 28 games this season as he and his team made the NCAA Tournament before ultimately losing to Villanova in the first round.

Reese (6-foot-4, 167 pounds) finished second on North Texas this season averaging a career-high 10.9 points on 41.8 percent shooting from the field. He'd shoot 34.3 percent from three and 77.4 percent from the free throw line.

He averaged 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.5 turnovers in 31.3 minutes per game last season for a team that finished 18-10 and won the Conference USA tournament.

The Gamecocks have now landed four transfer commitments since the offseason started, beginning with another in-state guard in Chico Carter Jr. and continuing with forward AJ Wilson from George Mason and Erik Stevenson from Washington.



South Carolina's lost five players so far to the transfer portal—Trae Hannibal, Jalyn McCreary, Justin Minaya (who will also enter his name into the NBA Draft), TJ Moss and Trey Anderson—with two others in Jermaine Couisnard and Keyshawn Bryant having announced their decisions to go through the NBA Draft process while still maintaining their eligibilities for next season.