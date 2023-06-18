South Carolina baseball landed a starting pitcher from up the road in the Palmetto state in the transfer portal. Ty Good, a right-handed senior who played under former South Carolina head coach Chad Holbrook at College of Charleston, announced on his social media he will use his final year of eligibility at South Carolina for the 2024 baseball season.

Good is seventh in College of Charleston history in strikeouts per nine innings, an electric arm that helped him win CAA Pitcher of the Year in 2023. He threw 82 1/3 innings in each of the last two seasons, striking out 93 and 88 batters respectively. Walks have been a concern for him though, with a total of 82 free passes issued in the last two campaigns.

He had a brief stint in the prestegious Cape Cod League in the summer of 2022, pitching three games for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks with a 2.02 ERA in 13 1/3 innings.

The transfer portal class on the monud is starting to come together for Kingston and pitching coach Justin Parker. Good is the fourth pitcher South Carolina has added in the portal. Along with the former Cougar, the Gamecocks have also picked up former Presbyterian pitcher Dalton Reeves, former Virginia Tech pitcher Tyler Dean and Garrett Gainey from Liberty as South Carolina's transfer portal additions on the mound so far.

