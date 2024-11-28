Staff Picks: Week 14

(Photo by Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports)

It's Clemson week- the last week of the regular season. If the Gamecocks can close out the Tigers in the Upstate- they'll have surpassed all reasonable expectations despite what happens around the country regarding the playoff. Our guest picker this week and final guest picker of the regular season - former Steve Spurrier Era standout receiver Nick Jones. Nick was a product of former South Carolina High School powerhouse Byrnes in Duncan. He was a apart of Carolina's vastly underrated 2010 recruiting class. Other names in that class: Shaw, Thompson, Quarles, Ace, Hampton and Lattimore to name a few. Jones lettered from 2011-2014, winning 40 games in four season in Columbia. He went 4-0 in bowl games and 3-1 against Clemson. Throughout his productive career he caught 93 passes for 1,125 yards and 11 touchdowns. Jones caught the game-tying touchdown in Carolina's incredible 4th quarter comeback in Missouri. He caught two touchdowns between the hedges earlier that season and made countless other big-time plays for the Gamecocks. (A few of which are below). All games times are EDT. The lines were locked on Monday morning and may have shifted by kick off.

Memphis (9-2) +14 @ #17 Tulane (9-2): Thursday 7:30 on ESPN

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Tulane is in the AAC Championship. They are playing Army. The location of the game is still in question. If the Green Wave wash over Memphis, they will host as the highest ranked team. Tulane is also within striking distance of Boise State for a first round playoff bye should the Broncos stumble in the next two weeks. In case you wondering, former Gamecock Mario Anderson has put together a nice season rushing for 1,115 yards with 16 touchdowns. He also has 44 catches for 294 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia Tech (7-4) +19.5 @ #7 Georgia (9-2): Friday 7:30 on ABC

(Photo by Dale Zanine/USAToday)

Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. At least on the Tech side. Georgia hasn't lost to the Yellow Jackets since 2016, Kirby's first season in Athens. Georgia is unfortunately going to the SEC Championship Game, it's unfortunate for them. Chances are that even if Georgia loses the SEC title game, they will be go to the front of the pack of 3-loss SEC teams. But that's not a given since this committee seems to weigh head-to-head above most all else. Alabama beat UGA in Tuscaloosa. If Georgia stumbles next weekend are the Tide in over the Dawgs? UGA was left out after a SEC title game loss last season. While beating a much improved Tech team isn't must win, it would make next weekend an absolute must win. In case you were wondering, former Gamecock Xzavier McLeod has seven tackles and two defended passes on the season for the Dawgs. He will be a redshirt sophomore next season.

#15 South Carolina (8-3) +2.5 @ #12 Clemson (9-2): Saturday 12:00 on ESPN

(Photo by Jeff Blake)

GamecockScoop has all angles of the 121st Palmetto Bowl covered. Is it the most important Palmetto Bowl in history - probably not, but it's near the top with both schools right on the outside of the playoff bracket. Carolina and Clemson have met six times as ranked opponents with SC leading that portion of the series 5-1. As a ranked team, South Carolina is 8-3 against the Tigers. (79-80, 84, 87, 2000-2001, 05, 10-13).

Michigan (6-5) +20.5 @ #2 Ohio State (10-1): 12:00 on FOX

(Photo by AP Images)

The Game. For the majority of his century Ohio State has dominated Michigan. From 2000-2019, Michigan beat that school down south only three times. After COVID cancelled the 2020 meeting, the Wolverines have won three-in-a-row. Ohio State entered the last three games ranked #2 in the country. Should Michigan pull the big upset, Ohio State could lose their spot in the B1G title game if Penn State defeats Maryland. Should OSU and PSU both inexplicably lose - Indiana goes with a win over Purdue. The high in Columbus is 30 degrees for Saturday - SEC fans/players/coaches are hoping Ohio State wins the next two weeks so they don't find themselves playing a night game in Columbus in December.

#8 Tennessee (9-2) -10.5 @ Vanderbilt (6-5): 12:00 on ABC

(Photo by Kyle Otika)

The Volunteer State showdown is the one that Gamecock fans will want to scoreboard watch if thing are going well in the second half in the Upstate. Tennessee is ahead of South Carolina in the playoff pecking order and in the SEC. If the Vols stumble against Diego Pavia and Vandy, they will have lost two of their last three games and would finish with three losses. It would likely leave the committee with a scenario where one of South Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama is getting in the playoff. (Please remember this all changes by the week- Texas AM could beat Texas and blow this whole scenario up). South Carolina needs Vanderbilt to win here. Carolina also likely needs Texas to knock out A&M and Auburn to pull off another upset in as many weeks. Asking Mississippi State to beat the Rebs would be just too much.

#5 Notre Dame (10-1) -7.5 @ Southern Cal (6-5): 3:30 on CBS

(Photo by USA TODAY Sports)

Notre Dame is probably safely in the field and hosting a playoff game in frigid temperatures next month. Southern Cal is playing better of late and Notre Dame has been challenged since September 28 against Louisville. A game they won 31-24 at home. Gamecock fans will want to pull for the other USC - but at 10-2, the Irish are probably in the field regardless.

#6 Miami (10-1) -10.5 @ Syracuse (8-3): 3:30 on ESPN

(Photo by Sam Navorro/USA Today Sports Images)

This one is pretty simple for the U, win and you go to the ACC Championship Game to face SMU. Win convincingly and you might have already secured a playoff berth. Cam Ward has one more chance to impress Heisman vot

UTEP (2-9) +2.5 @ New Mexico State (3-8): 4:00 on ESPN

(Photo by Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports)

The weekly Toilet Bowl has become synonymous with getting coaches fired. Perhaps these two head coaches will avoid the same fate. UTEP is middle of the pack in most defensive CUSA categories. However, they are third to last in points allowed. Offensively, the Miners move the ball fairly well, but struggle to put points on the scoreboard. UTEP scores less points than any other team in their conference. New Mexico State has fallen quickly since Jerry Kill wandered on over to Vanderbilt and took his quarterback with him. The Aggies run the ball well, but struggle to gain yardage through the air. New Mexico State is about as tough as swiss cheese on defense. They’ve yet to hold an FBS opponent under 30 points.



#3 Texas (10-1) -6 @ #20 Texas A&M (8-3): 7:30 on ABC

(Photo by AP Photo)

Maybe the biggest causality of conference realignment was the loss of the Lone Star Showdown, the two biggest school's in America's most football crazed state. Luckily, the latest round of realignment rectified the situation. The Aggies and Longhorn have done battle 118 times, with Texas holding a decisive 76-37-5 advantage. The two Lone Star powers haven't met since 2011. Texas has won 9-of-12 meeting since the turn of the century. They are also 5-1 in the last six meetings in College Station. This year the Lone Star Showdown returns with the winner advancing to Atlanta to take part in either program's first ever SEC Championship Game. Texas is in the playoff regardless of what happens the weekend. The Aggies will need to beat their rivals and Georgia next weekend to gain a berth to the playoff. College Station will be rocking.

#24 Kansas State (8-3) +2.5 @ #18 Iowa State (9-2): 7:30 on FOX

The Big XII has been choas all season long. Somehow, someway there are still eight teams that are mathematically alive for the conference championship game. Colorado, Iowa State, BYU and Arizona State all sit atop the league with 6-2 records. All four are favored this weekend with Iowa State/K-State's line being the smallest. If all favorites hold serve, Iowa State and Arizona State play next weekend. If Iowa State loses we get an Arizona State-BYU rematch. If ASU loses, Iowa State takes on BYU. And if it's only Colorado that falters, it would be Arizona State-Iowa State. There are scenarios out there but I'm hungry - Happy Thanksgiving!