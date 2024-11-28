South Carolina bounces back, beats Iowa State 76-36 after early 32-0 run

The question was about response, and the answer was resounding.

For the first time since a 15-point loss at UCLA on Sunday, South Carolina women’s basketball took the court. And for the first time in over two calendar years, it had to play a game following a loss. It was another top-15 opponent, the Iowa State Cyclones.

South Carolina’s bounceback was furious, and swift. After allowing the opening basket of the game, South Carolina ripped off 32 consecutive points, a run which was more than enough for the Gamecocks to cruise to a 76-36 victory in game one of two at the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Even while South Carolina (6-1) has struggled through an uneven start to the season offensively, the defense has still been exceptional. This was its best half of the year, forcing eight Iowa State (5-2) turnovers in the first quarter to stimulate the offense in transition. Chloe Kitts scored a quick six points in the opening frame, Te-Hina Paopao and Raven Johnson both knocked down 3-pointers, and the defense remained completely stifling.

By the time Iowa State finally got back on the scoreboard for the first time since its game-opening score, over 14 minutes of game time had passed. South Carolina had a staggering 32-3 lead, essentially turning the rest of what was expected to be a tight game into extended garbage time. But as Dawn Staley’s team continues to work out some early season problems against tough competition, even garbage time minutes have some value.

Freshman Joyce Edwards picked up her first career double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds on a very efficient 6-of-8 shooting. Her post counterpart Sania Feagin also had a 6-for-8 shooting line with 13 points in just 13 minutes of game action, the best and most aggressive she has looked offensively this season. Johnson even got a second 3-pointer to go down late, giving her two made triples in the game for the first time this season after an 0-for-13 start to the campaign from deep.

A brief dip in offense coming out of halftime saw the Cyclones get as close as 17 with an 11-0 run, but South Carolina responded with four quick points coming out of a timeout and never let the margin dip any lower.

Next up is a one game hiatus from this stretch of four ranked opponents in five games, as South Carolina will conclude its time in Fort Myers — and the month of November — against Purdue with an 11 a.m. ET tip on Saturday.

It was far from perfect, but it was the necessary response after a rare rough day for the program. For a day, South Carolina looked like South Carolina again.

************************************************************************

Looking to continue the conversation? Join us on the insider's forum to talk all things South Carolina women's basketball.