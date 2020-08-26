The Gamecocks landed a commitment from Harrison Central High School wing Carlous Williams early Wednesday morning, his birthday, just a few short weeks after offering him a scholarship.

“Usually when I have a Zoom call with a college I don’t feel the energy coming,” Williams told GamecockCentral. “I could feel the energy from them.”

South Carolina started showing interest in Williams over a year ago and kept tabs on him as he went through his junior season and played in the summer.

The Gamecocks’ interest started to really ramp up this summer and offered Williams on a Zoom call in late July.

There, he was able to hear the Gamecocks’ pitch and liked what he heard and the relationship he built with head coach Frank Martin enough to commit Wednesday morning, his birthday.

Williams knows what kind of personality Martin is on the court and is excited to be coached by him.

“My coach said coach Frank is a hard guy. He’s going to coach hard and he’s going to motivate his players hard,” Williams said. “I need a coach like that who is going to be 100 percent real with me and not going to hold anything back and let me know how it is. I feel like South Carolina is the best spot for me.”

Gamecock assistant coach Bruce Shingler was the first member of the staff to reach out to Williams and the two have built a good relationship through the recruitment process.

“He’s been really cool. He was the first person they reached out to about me last year. He kept following up,” Williams said. “I know from the Zoom call he’s happy and excited and jittery. He’s like a spark plug. He gets things going.”

Last season Williams averaged 13.9 points and 7.9 rebounds last season at Harrison Central (Miss.) and picked the Gamecocks over schools like Baylor, Mississippi State and Ole Miss, among others.

He becomes the third commitment in the 2021 class, joining guards Jacobi Wright and Devin Carter.

“I know the most important thing is that it’s an SEC school,” Williams said. “I feel it’s a very good spot. They’re a good team.”