SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASEBALL

The Gamecocks continue to add to an already solid 2020 class today, picking up a commitment from junior college infielder and NJCAA All-American David Mendham.

Mendham officially committed this afternoon, taking it public after visiting South Carolina over the weekend and touring the campus while taking in the Gamecocks' home opener against Charleston Southern.

Last season as a freshman at Connors State College, Mendham slashed .422/.533/.695 with 14 home runs and 85 RBI. He struck out just 23 times and walked 57 and was named a second team All-American.

Mendham is considered a third baseman but can also catch as well and is a power bat from the left side.

He's the second junior college commitment in the Gamecocks' 2020 class, joining right-hander CJ Weins.

The Gamecocks also already have 15 high school commitments in this group as well, with 12 top 500 prospects. PerfectGame has the Gamecocks' 2020 high school class as the fifth-best nationally.