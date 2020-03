Will Muschamp has added the fourth verbal commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks football commitment list.



Junior college defensive back Marcellas Dial made his pledge on Monday night.

"South Carolina is where I want to go," Dial told GamecockCentral.com. "I don't want to go anywhere else."



The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder is a product of Woodruff High in South Carolina.