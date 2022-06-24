Gamecocks Land Commitment From JUCO OT Isaiah Jatta

Last Saturday morning Shane Beamer put out his 7th #WelcomeHome tweet since June's first big official visit weekend wrapped up. This one wasn't connected to the OVs or even the 2023 high school class at all. JUCO OT Isaiah Jatta visited South Carolina last Thursday for the OL/DL camp being put on by the Gamecocks and OL Coach Greg Adkins.... and then he stayed until Saturday. Jatta put a bow on that visit by letting the staff know he was committing, and now he has announced it to the public.

When checking out his film it is clear that Jatta, listed at 6'6" 310 lbs on the Snow College website, could make an immediate impact on the two-deep that is loaded with veteran talent, and having played only one season of JUCO, he has plenty of time to be a stable piece of the puzzle for the next several years. His film shows him playing both Guard and Tackle, and he has good feet that often have him blocking into the second level of the defense. In pass protection, he has a couple of impressive moments on film protecting the edge from the Tackle position, but it will certainly be a step up when facing SEC EDGE rushers.

We spent some time recently breaking down the OL and Jatta immediately fits in physically with several on the two-deep topping 6'3"-6'4" 300 lbs. In his film, Jatta towers over nearly every opponent he faces, but Greg Adkins and the South Carolina coaching staff seem to believe he will also do just fine when facing a fair fight on an SEC roster.

Jatta, who also received an offer from Kansas earlier this Spring, had some academic work to do to become eligible, but it would seem he has now checked all those boxes.

Jatta is expected to join the 2023 class and should have four years to play three once he arrives on campus.