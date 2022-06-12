Gamecocks Land First 2023 WR Commitment In Kelton Henderson
South Carolina landed another big commitment on Sunday with the addition of WR Kelton Henderson. Henderson becomes the first WR commit in the class that is expected to take 5 pass catchers in this cycle. According to Ryan Wright, the 6’0” 180 lb athlete played both sides of the ball his junior season: “With Island Coast, Henderson racked up 20 stops on defense with a sack and a pick. On offense he carried the rock 17 times for 108 yards with a team-high two scores and caught 10 passes for 222 yards with another team-high four receiving touchdowns.”
We will have more on this one soon.