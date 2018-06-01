Murfreesboro (Tennessee) Siegel's Joseph Anderson has become the latest high profile prospect to pledge to join South Carolina's 2019 class.



In advance of a scheduled official visit to Columbia this weekend, the four-star talent picked the Gamecocks over a list of schools that numbered in the 20s.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder hails from the same high school program that produced freshman offensive lineman Max Iyama.

Anderson joins Devontae Davis, Rodricus Fitten, Jahkeem Green, and Zacch Pickens as current Gamecocks commitments projected to play up front.



