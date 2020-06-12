The Gamecocks are adding another graduate transfer to their 2020 class with infielder Joe Satterfield committing to the Gamecocks tonight.

It's a good get for the Gamecocks, who add a three-year starter from Elon in Satterfield. Over the course of three full seasons, Satterfield played in 158 games with 151 starts.

Satterfield, who's originally from South Carolina, played his last three seasons for the Phoenixes where he went .291/.387/.422 with 12 career home runs and 97 RBI.

He was the team's MVP in 2019, where he slashed .325/.438/.476 with four homers and 35 RBI and earned First Team All-CAA honors as well.

Entering this season he was preseason All-CAA and, in 11 games before the season was canceled, was hitting .343/.465/.486 with a home run and three RBI.

Coming out with the class of 2016, Satterfield graduated from JL Mann (S.C.) High School was considered the No. 20 overall prospect in South Carolina.

He's the second graduate transfer in the 2020 class joining Jaret Bennett, who announced his decision April 30.

The Gamecocks also have six other infielders committed in the 2020 class with Connor Cino, Lukas Cook, Jack Mahoney, David Mendham, Sawyer Thornhill and Jalen Vasquez.