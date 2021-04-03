South Carolina landed its first commitment of the offseason Saturday afternoon, this one coming out of the transfer portal from a former in-state player.

Chico Carter Jr. officially committed to Frank Martin and the Gamecocks Saturday, opting to come back to his hometown of Columbia to play at South Carolina.

Carter, who played at Cardinal Newman High School in Columbia, started his career at Murray State where he played in 48 games averaging 9.7 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

He had a career year in 2020-21 as a sophomore, appearing in 26 games with nine starts, all coming at the end of the season, and set career-highs in minutes played, points per game, steals per game.

Carter averaged 12.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists to two turnovers per game this season.

He’s known as a shooter and he finished last season shooting 50.8 percent from the field, 44.2 percent from three and 81.3 percent from the line.

He entered the portal on March 19 and his recruitment lasted two weeks before he committed to South Carolina.

Carter played his high school basketball in Columbia at Cardinal Newman, averaging 24.5 points per game as a senior where he shot 56 percent from the field and 44 percent from three.

He joins a Gamecock recruiting class that is made up of four high school commitments currently.

The Gamecocks have two other guards—Devin Carter and Jacobi Wright—committed along with one big, Ta’Quan Woodley, and a win in Carlous Williams.

South Carolina lost two guards this week to the portal in Trae Hannibal and TJ Moss and Carter's addition adds an efficient scorer and some depth to the Gamecock's guard group.