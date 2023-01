While South Carolina was a bit late in offering in-state WR Elijah Caldwell from Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, they pushed hard down the stretch to make the 6'1" wideout feel valued. The Gamecocks offered on Jan. 6th following a breakout senior season from Caldwell who collected 77 receptions for 1365 yards and 20 TDs for the Trojans. The Gamecock offer came after Caldwell decommitted from WVU on Dec. 19th and South Carolina was looking for options to fill out its receiver class.

The Gamecocks are getting a WR with good speed and shiftiness and excellent body control. His film shows good hands and the ability to extend plays by making a man miss and picking up valuable yards after the catch. While Caldwell may have gone under the radar for most of the process, there's little doubt he's a college-level prospect, and another example of South Carolina prioritizing in-state recruits when filling out their classes.

The 6'1" WR has filled out to about 200 lbs, and you see on tape that he can not only run around defenders, he's not afraid to run through them as well.