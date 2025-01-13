Gamecocks Land P5 Portal CB

South Carolina continues to strategically add depth on defense during this early portal cycle. Monday evening, they got a boost with SO CB Brandon Cisse from NC State. Cisse is originally from Lakewood High School in Sumter, SC, and recently took visits to SEC foes, Ole Miss and Florida before deciding to return to the Palmetto State.

Cisse already has quality CFB experience, starting 10 games for the Wolfpack this past season. He has 28 total tackles and 5 PBUs. The highlight of his two years at NC State was a game-sealing INT vs Miami in 2023.

He should have three years to play out two years' worth of eligibility remaining and joins DB Myles Norwood as a DB depth piece at a position with young talent but little depth. He and Norwood will find where they fit in the CB rotation with Judge Collier, Vicari Swain, and Jalewis Solomon.



Cisse provides some upside with multiple years left, and continues the recruiting narrative that Director of Player Personnel Darren Uscher described simply on Twitter: "the BEST from South Carolina COME BACK HOME to Carolina!!!"