"It just felt different at South Carolina," Kaba said. "I only went there twice, but when I went there and saw practice, I saw the coaches and how they were involved at practice. That pretty much stood out to me. You always want to see how the coaches interact with the players and how they coach, when it comes down to it."

Kaba said he did not inform of the Gamecock staff of his decision in advance, giving USC a surprise.

"I thought hard and long over spring break, then I came to school and told myself I didn't want to wait anymore. I went down and told coach I wanted to make my decision in the next couple weeks, and he said we would make it happen. I just knew I wanted to get it over with. I just want to focus on football."



How will the three-star defender be utilized in the Gamecock defense?



"Pretty much a versatile linebacker, I'll be at multiple spots. Coach Hutzler showed me the film and everything I wanted to know."

