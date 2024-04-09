South Carolina has officially landed its second 2025 football commitment, 3-star WR Brian Rowe. Rowe is a 6'1" 175 lb WR out of Concord, NC, a state that the Gamecocks have been trying to break back into after the in-state schools have done a much better job lately of putting a fence around South Carolina's northern neighbor.

Rowe was offered back in January by former WR coach James Coley but took a visit to campus today where he met with new WR Coach Mike Furrey and solidified his commitment with a meeting with Shane Beamer earlier today.

Rowe also had offers from Illinois, Maryland, Miami, Pittsburgh, West Virginia and Wake Forest, among others. Rowe had an explosive emergence as a Junior at Robinson High School, with over 1,000 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns.

With the commitment, Rowe becomes the 2nd WR in the 2025 class, joining Jayden Sellers to get some momentum going as spring visits continue to ramp up, with some important names set to visit later this month for the Garnet and Black spring game.