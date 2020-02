Will Muschamp and the South Carolina Gamecocks football program has landed a surprise signing day flip in the form of Fort Pierce (Florida) Westwood rush end Gilber Edmond.

A former South Florida commitment, the three-star pass-rusher popped up late for the Gamecocks and the staff was able to sign him this morning.

