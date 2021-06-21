Gamecocks land Texas safety

Two prospects have revealed commitments to South Carolina in the last two days.

The Gamecocks added a commitment from Heath (Texas) Rockwall-Heath class of 2022 three-star safety Peyton Williams on Monday morning.

"Talking it over with my family, we thought it was the best decision with what they have to offer with academics," Williams told GamecockCentral.com. "They have good coaches and a good program. Coach Beamer, I know he's trying to build a culture, too. I want to be a part of that and go win some games."

The 6-foot, 187-pounder chose the Gamecocks over offers from Colorado, Florida State, Maryland and Michigan State. He took a multi-day unofficial visit to Columbia over the weekend, where he got a sense of what his future could look like as a Gamecock student-athlete.

"They have really good facilities; weight room, locker room, players lounge. Everything is right there," said the three-star defender.

Williams was recruited to Carolina by defensive backs coach Torrian Gray and defensive assistant Joe Bowen.

"Coach Gray, Coach Bowen, and Coach Beamer, they're all really good coaches. When they talked to me, I felt at home. Their coaching style, I think I'll fit the best there," said Williams.

The Texas defender projects as a safety in Clayton White's defensive scheme.

"I think I have good ball skills and that I'm an open field tackler," said Williams, who projects as a January enrollee.

He is the seventh commitment to the Gamecocks' 2022 class. Miami (Fla.) Florida Christian defensive tackle Jamaal Whyce went public with his commitment on Sunday.

Williams tallied 6 interceptions as a junior.