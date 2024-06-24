South Carolina has its signal caller for the 2025 class as Westside High School QB Cutter Woods has flipped his commitment from Wake Forest to the University of South Carolina following an official visit this past weekend.

The 6'3" 210 LBs Pro-Style QB had been committed to the Deacons since April, but after receiving an offer from South Carolina OC Dowell Loggains earlier this month, Woods has decided to stay in the Palmetto State.

Though he's listed as a pro-style QB, Woods does have some mobility as well, rushing for 345 yards and 5 touchdowns as a Junior to go with his nearly 4,000 yards passing and 42 passing TDs. He's also made waves this off-season, leading his squad to a 7-on-7 title on June 13th when he received the Gamecock offer at a camp hosted at the University.

2024 Commit Dante Reno hosted Woods for his official visit this past weekend, and South Carolina already has a 2026 QB Commit in 4-star Landon Duckworth. That trio, coupled with 2024 starter LaNorris Sellers will lead the future of the Gamecocks QB room for years to come.

Woods becomes the 16th commitment for the 2025 class and continues the classes' emphasis on in-state talent, with 7 of those 16 prospects residing in South Carolina.