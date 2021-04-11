South Carolina's landed their third transfer portal commitment in just over a week Sunday, picking up guard transfer guard Erik Stevenson.

Stevenson spent last season at Washington, where he averaged 9.3 points on 35.7 percent shooting, including going 29.8 percent from three.

The guard chose South Carolina over a final three of BYU and Butler, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

Stevenson started his career at Wichita State and played two season for the Shockers before going to Washington.

He's the third portal player to commit to South Carolina, joining in-state guard Chico Carter Jr. and big man AJ Wilson.